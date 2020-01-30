Has Burr forgotten price of democracy?
I can’t know what was in Richard Burr’s heart when he gave his Republican fellows fidget spinners to play with, but his action trivialized the role of the Senate in the impeachment trial.
Republicans used their gifts to show their boredom and disdain for the process.
Maybe Sen. Burr needs reminding that Americans have died for the idea of American democracy. During the Civil War, Union troops marched straight into a wall of artillery fire to preserve that idea.
Sens. Burr and Tillis couldn’t be bothered to pay attention. The senator brought disgrace on our state and himself.
M. Craig Fuller
High Point
Consider who speaks for whom in this trial
I find it interesting and somewhat amusing that the case for impeachment of the president is presented by elected representatives of the people and the president’s defense is presented by a bunch of unelected, highly paid, tricky lawyers such as Alan Dershowitz, who is partly responsible for confusing the jury in the O.J. Simpson murder trial in 1995.
Dershowitz has probably succeeded in confusing Sens. Tillis and Burr in the cover-up of the president’s deeds.
Steve Patton
Greensboro
Republicans place Trump above the law
This is really hard to acknowledge, but Donald Trump was right. He said he could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot someone and nothing would happen to him. He’s above the law.
Republicans have put him there. I hope they can live with it.
How do Trump supporters reconcile the fact that he is “innocent” but he refuses to prove he is innocent? What could possibly cause an innocent man not to offer proof? Why would you allow any doubt that you are innocent if you could prove otherwise? Why not let your people who support you, who are part of the team that has your back, testify if it proves you’re innocent?
Wouldn’t you be forcing these people to testify, even if they didn’t want to, so you can prove you did nothing wrong? Why wouldn’t you release documents that support your case? How could you possibly let there be any doubt in the minds of the American people that you are innocent if you can prove it?
Steve Gilley
Reidsville
Case against Trump is anything but weak
Dear Sen. Tillis:
I recently wrote you an email that encouraged you to vote for witnesses and documents in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. If you truly believe what you stated in your response, then, sadly, you have become part of the cover-up.
You stated that the case against President Trump is weak. What part of bribing a foreign country to interfere in our election do you support?
Your rationale for voting against new witnesses and additional documents was that the House should have already gathered this evidence. The problem with this tortured, illogical defense is that our corrupt president has refused to allow any witnesses and documents. He has obstructed the congressional inquiry and attempted to totally cover up his crimes.
The problem with voting to exonerate and absolve President Trump of any wrongdoing is that he will keep breaking the law. It is inevitable that more evidence of wrongdoing will be revealed continuously after the impeachment trial has concluded. Does the Republican Party condone sacrificing and ignoring the truth in exchange for the temporary acquisition of power? Not in my father’s Republican Party.
What are your core values? What legacy do you want?
Paul Stewart
Greensboro
Hardister pretends to be a moderate
Jon Hardister proved he is not worthy of reelection long ago, but when he worked in darkness to override the governor’s veto, he took away the voice of voters. Hardister’s schtick has always been to pretend to be moderate while being Tim Moore’s and Phil Berger’s lapdog.
His “sell by” date was up a long time ago.
He doesn’t represent the people; he represents the extremist views of a political party that has relentlessly tried to destroy public education, suppress the votes of minorities, and rob people of health care. Guilford County deserves better.
John Graham
Greensboro
Election letters
The News & Record welcomes letters related to the March 3 primary. Here are the criteria:
Brevity: Our firm limit is 200 words.
Substance: The candidate’s most relevant qualifications for the job and stances on the issues are more interesting and useful to readers than recitations of his or her resume.
Criticism: Opinions about a candidate’s fitness or unfitness are welcome; allegations of misconduct are not. To raise that kind of issue, call the news department at 336-373-7120.
Finally, letter-writing campaigns are unacceptable. Each letter must be based on the writer’s own words and initiative.
Deadline: Feb. 21.
