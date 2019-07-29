Brockman is trading values for pet projects
I thought serious Democrats usually ran for political office to fight for strong public schools and affordable health care. Now, when tough votes are needed to demand a state budget include Medicaid expansion and a modest minimum wage of $15 an hour for public school employees, there’s Rep. Cecil Brockman, D-Guilford, trading core values for pet projects, including $1 million for a jazz festival.
The News & Record editorial has it right when it says, “If Democrats want to be taken seriously, at some point they have to stop giving in.” Brockman said in the same piece, “I’m gonna keep fighting for my district.” Seriously? Does Brockman not have a public school in his district? Has he not met people struggling to afford health care in his district? How is a fight for schools and health care not a fight for people in his district? “I don’t care if I lose my seat,” Brockman also said. That sounds like a politician who realizes he’s out of touch with the voters who hired him.
Tawanna Badgett
Julian
Mueller’s testimony was absolute disaster
After the disaster of the much-anticipated Mueller testimony before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees, chaired respectively by Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff, it is clear that Robert Mueller never had much of a hand in the investigatory process of the Russian collusion hoax and even less of a hand in writing the final report. It was painful to watch this man, who was clearly not up to the task of answering the simplest questions, being used and abused by Nadler and Schiff all in the hopes of obtaining some sound bite that would allow them to continue their dog-and-pony show in perpetuity.
While I feel some semblance of sympathy toward Mueller, in the end, he allowed himself to be used by the bitter, Trump-hating Democrats. “Mueller never exonerated Trump” is all the Democrats and their media allies have now. He also never exonerated 330 million other Americans. We may all end up being “held accountable’ by these clowns. How pathetic the party of JFK has become.
John Parson
Stokesdale
Congress must act now on election meddling
We have seen (and maybe read) the report. We have now seen the testimony. And what is the major issue we should be discussing now that Mueller has written and spoken? Not the “I” word, but voting security.
No one seems to dispute that Russia meddled in our election, so why wouldn’t we want to stop that from happening again? Why would Mitch McConnell say the bills from the House are partisan bills and refuse to take them up unless concerns about interference from outside parties are partisan concerns? Does anyone think it’s OK for this to have happened— and does anyone want it to continue?
If we’re so concerned about national security and borders why wouldn’t we be concerned about our cyber borders? Why wouldn’t our elected representatives (all of them) not want to be 100% certain that our elections are secure from any outside influence? Perhaps those elected representatives (Sens. Burr and Tillis, Reps. Budd and Walker) could enlighten me or, better yet, push for paper ballots and for other security measures that will protect us from outside interference.
Anne Parlier
Greensboro
Funding for a statue could be better spent
There has been much discussion and disagreement about the annual budget proposed for North Carolina. I have no idea how it is decided how to allocate funds or how requests are handled. But after reading an article in the News & Record about the budget I am very concerned that $2.5 million has been included to place a statue on the Capitol grounds in Raleigh! Really?
How far would that amount would go to feed the poor, or build “ tiny houses” for the homeless, repair our schools, etc.? Where did this request come from and why was it included in the budget?
Margaret Willard Weikel
Greensboro
Cone doctor’s story will renew your hope
Thank you very much for Nancy McLaughlin’s wonderful article about Dr. Taye Gonfa’s journey from Ethiopia to Moses Cone Hospital (July 23). That was a wonderful story about a Christian man who traveled a hard, long road to become a doctor. So many people complain and think they cannot do this or that. Please read this article and renew your hope. And thank you, Cone Hospital, for welcoming him.
Diane Speaker
Greensboro