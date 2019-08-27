N.C. shouldn’t execute anyone based on race
In 2009, I was proud to sponsor the N.C. Racial Justice Act in 2009, which allowed people facing the death penalty to present evidence of racial bias in court. Evidence shared under this legislation included a prosecutor referring to a defendant as “a big black bull,” and, during jury selection at an African American man’s trial, two white potential jurors suggesting that he should have been lynched, yet still being allowed to remain in the jury pool.
A study showed that qualified African American jurors were routinely stricken at far higher rates than white jurors, denying African American citizens the fundamental right to serve and defendants the right to a jury of their peers. Unfortunately, in 2013, the N.C. legislature repealed the RJA. We must not execute people based on race. Other states have repealed the death penalty in part because of racial bias.
There is still a chance that the RJA can provide some protection. The state Supreme Court is now deciding whether evidence submitted under the RJA, like that above, should be reviewed in court. Our justice system should include consideration of all relevant evidence, especially when a person’s life is at stake.
Pricey Harrison
Greensboro
The writer is a member of the state House from Greensboro.
‘Single issue’ Hardister decries is health care
With almost a decade of a veto-proof majority in the General Assembly, Republicans seem to have forgotten how the legislative process works. In his Aug. 20 op-ed, Rep. Jon Hardister blames the governor for the stalemate over the budget because of a “single issue.” However, the next step in the process is for the General Assembly to either override or accept the veto. Instead, Republicans have kept the legislature in session since June 28 at the cost of $42,000 per day, because they don’t have the votes to override the veto.
The “single issue” Rep. Hardister is referring to is Medicaid expansion. His phrase demeans 626,000 North Carolinians with incomes below 133% of the poverty level who would benefit from this expansion and ignores the $36.1 billion that the federal government would provide over the next decade to support it.
On July 9, Gov. Cooper offered a compromise budget that still included this “single issue,” but Republicans refuse to negotiate unless he takes Medicaid off the table. It’s time for Republicans to admit they can’t override the veto and start working with the governor.
I applaud Gov. Cooper for fighting for “the least among us” and urge him to continue.
Denise Baker
Greensboro
Trump’s rhetoric didn’t spur mass shooting
I am writing in response to the hysterical editorials, “ Do something” (Aug. 6) and “Fuel for violence” (Aug. 7), which blamed President Trump’s alleged racist speech for recent mass shootings.
The El Paso shooter’s manifesto is the basis for the argument that the shootings were inspired by President Trump. However the manifesto pre-dates Trump. Many parts were very un-Trump like. The shooter was a radical environmental extremist who was motivated to murder people in order to save the planet. He complained about automation, plastic pollution, a universal basic income and spoke with antipathy toward fossil fuels and urban sprawl.
The editorial “ Fuel for violence “ opined that the Dayton shooter’s motives were not immediately clear. What ? They couldn’t have been more obvious.. He had a serious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. His social media footprint showed support for socialism and Satan. He trafficked in Trump assassination fantasies. He had a kill list. The Dayton Daily News reported he was present at an antifa protest wearing a mask and carrying a gun. He praised the ICE bomber. The guy leaned left. So much for his motive not being clear!
I, for one, resent being called a racist because I voted for and support Trump just like 63 million of my fellow citizens.
Fred Gregory
Greensboro
Is Wendover now being passed over?
Having spent most of my adult life in High Point and Greensboro, I am amazed by the growth of the area when I come back to visit family. However, it appears that with growth and some thriving local businesses, Wendover Avenue is starting to look like a teenager who has matured, and grown, but is trying to keep on the same clothes of his youth.
More often than not, the stoplights are not timed to keep up with the deluge of traffic — and many businesses, save for the new buildings, are starting to look weathered. I hope the decision makers think about this, because Wendover is beginning to look like the forgotten, former golden child.
Victor Feraru
Greensboro
Something’s not right
So he’s been dubbed “King of the Jews” and now calls himself “The Chosen One.” And I’m “King of the World”! Hey, Trump supporters ... need any more proof President Trump is mentally unstable? You don’t have to be of any political persuasion to see there is something not right with the man who needs to be removed from office ASAP.
Herb Stark
Mooresville