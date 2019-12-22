How we feel about statues does matter
Charles Davenport is exactly right (column, Dec. 15). The conversation is not about facts, it is about feelings. The facts are clear. 1) Statues are monuments to history; they were erected to show that Reconstruction was dead and Jim Crow was alive. 2) The Civil War was an active rebellion that Abe Lincoln chose not to label traitorous. 3) The Civil War was about states’ rights — the right of states to allow their citizens to own and sell people. 4) African Americans have been disadvantaged by the lack of ability to own land and vote, and by unequal educational and job prospects that have implications to this day.
The feelings are also clear. To understand that, try imagining how you would feel when viewing a statue that honored people who had defended the right to enslave your ancestors. How much history would you be absorbing from a statue erected to someone who may have stood in a crowd observing the beating or lynching of one of your forefathers? If we are to focus on feelings, we should focus first on the feelings of the victims.
If Davenport truly is a student of history he might be advocating for more statues. Statues of Union soldiers who fought to keep our country together and statues commemorating the Africans who built much of this country, placed side by side with every existing Confederate statue. This would truly help people understand the horrors of that rebellion and the long-term effects of America’s Original Sin.
Ronnie Grabon
Greensboro
Required reading
Eddie Wooten’s succinct and informative article (Dec. 13) on D.J. Reader, a Grimsley High School alumnus who is succeeding in the NFL, should be posted and discussed in every high school locker room in America (not kidding). Reader is a superior athlete and competitor. Through the adversity he experienced and his focus on what really matters, he has become an even better person and citizen.
Jonathan Maxwell
Greensboro
The church knew the dangers of dictators
I believe it is important for us to remember our church history in these days of impeachment. In 1775, after the battles of Lexington and Concord, Presbyterians in Mecklenburg County gathered at the Charlotte courthouse in May to issue the Mecklenburg Declaration, proclaiming independence from Britain. The only active clergyman to sign the Declaration of Independence in 1776 was a Presbyterian who taught at Princeton, John Witherspoon.
James Madison, often referred to as “the architect of the Constitution,” was a student under John Witherspoon at Princeton. King George III referred to the American Revolution as a Presbyterian revolt.
All of this was due to the history of the connection between the Presbyterian form of church government and the evolution of our representative democracy and Constitution. The idea of a representative democracy, safeguarded by checks and balances, based on three separate and equal branches of government — legislative, executive and judicial — was created to prevent too much power from being placed in the hands of one person. It was with a clear-eyed realism, seeing the reality of evil in the world, that our Founders saw the danger of that. Therefore, they saw that no one was above the law, but rather that the law stood above everyone. The extent to which this system works depends on the people being willing to seek, see and speak the truth. “Know the truth and the truth shall set you free” (John 8:32). I believe that nothing less than our freedom is at stake, if we no longer have a system of government that provides checks and balances on power that would otherwise go unchecked.
Frank Dew
Greensboro
The writer is a peace and justice advocate, Salem Presbytery.
Many of us could be homeless ourselves
Bear with me for a moment and imagine a grim scene: You have died, and no one is at your funeral. You have plenty of loved ones whom you would have imagined attending, but the problem lies in the fact that no funeral took place. This is the case for most of the individuals in our community who die while experiencing homelessness.
It’s easy to perceive the epidemic of homelessness as much more common in larger cities such as Los Angeles or New York. It’s just as easy to distance ourselves from the problem.
But nearly 20% of Greensboro’s population lives in poverty, meaning 1 in 5 of its residents could become homeless in the event of a single illness, accident or a missed paycheck (National Coalition for the Homelessness). In 2018, 657 of our residents lived the reality of homelessness on a given night (National Alliance to End Homelessness). An unfortunate few died while experiencing this reality. I am calling on you, as a member of our community, as an individual who could be one event away from the reality of experiencing homelessness yourself, to stand with me
Madeline Schug
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.