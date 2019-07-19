Trump distracts us, and a day is wasted
And yet another day was wasted in Washington as the House voted on a resolution to condemn the president’s tweets telling the four new congresswomen of color (Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Pressley and Tlaib) to go back to where they came from.
The Democrats had to meet to craft the resolution. Members of both parties had to review it, discuss it with their major donors and fellow congress people, decide how to vote, and cast their votes. And then there were the obligatory TV, print, internet and radio interviews with senators and representatives on both sides expressing shock and righteous indignation.
All of this is a futile exercise. Does anyone in Congress really think that the president is going to change his behavior, however reprehensible, divisive and counterproductive it is, regardless of what they do? Can he?
Not only is the president not doing his job, he’s keeping everyone else from doing theirs. If the federal government were a classroom, the president would be sent to the principal’s office virtually every day. If this were a business, he would have been fired or pushed out months ago.
Jane Kraemer
High Point
Mark Walker tags along in Trump vote
I recall an individual from high school who craved attention so much that he blindly followed one of the most troubled but more powerful members of our class. Like Sisyphus, he pushed and pushed that rock uphill but with no success.
Congressman Mark Walker is enthralled with Donald Trump and has become blind to the type of person Trump truly is and always has been. Walker is the definition of a sycophant and I cannot help but think that one day he will, like my high school classmate, come to recognize what is so obvious: Trump represents the worst in humanity.
I can agree with a couple of his policies but that does not mitigate the numerous negative characteristics. Many of us work to fight those human frailties and dangerous instincts but it takes constant attention. Trump unleashes them and frees them for all to see. Walker happily tags along.
I hope that in the next election we can correct this path we’re on. In the meantime, I condemn Mr. Walker for his lack of integrity in the vote in the House on Tuesday.
Wayne Foster
Greensboro
President chose N.C. What a shame for us.
How sad. In the midst of a crisis about race, the president came to North Carolina seeking cover. What’s even more tragic is that he not only found cover but an ivory-white crowd of supporters chanting, “Send her back.”
It was as embarrassing to hear as was the silence of our elected officials. The one glimmer of hope came when the words of another North Carolinian were used to counteract the hateful chant. I guess that’s something, but it was certainly a bad day for our state.
Chip Bristol
Greensboro
Medicare for All needs to be clearly defined
Most developed countries have a Medicare for All-type health care system. They all cost far less than our mix of public and private for-profit health care. Most also achieve better outcomes than ours, from infant and maternal mortality to life expectancy. So, why are people afraid of Medicare for All (MFA)?
First, we are spending more than 17% of GDP on health care. The next closest countries are France (11%), Germany (11%) and Switzerland (12%). MFA would streamline administrative functions and reduce profits that drive costs.
Second, some people are happy with their current coverage. Even those who aren’t worry that something will be taken away from them. These fears are driven by the uncertainty of what MFA really means.
Third, how will MFA be funded? People fear that they will have to pay more even though MFA will cost less.
Finally, there is fear of the unknown and its cousin, fear of change. Until MFA proponents coalesce around a single, detailed definition of MFA, they’ll be unable to address these reasonable fears.
John Muehl
Asheville
We invite your input about our city’s image
The city of Greensboro and the Greensboro Convention & Visitors Bureau, which works to promote and develop visitor experiences for our community’s economic and social prosperity, are embarking on an important initiative to better understand and improve our community’s image and competitiveness.
As part of these efforts, we are gathering insights on our city’s key assets from those who work, live or do business in the area. We would greatly appreciate if you could answer our short survey.
The information gathered through this survey is anonymous and will be used to inform a new brand strategy for Greensboro. The survey will close Aug. 2,.
The survey link can be found on the Convention Bureau’s website www.visitgreensboronc.com. We thank you in advance for sharing your input and greatly appreciate your time.
Henri Fourrier
Greensboro
The writer is, president Greensboro Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.