If we exile dissenters, who would be left?
Some argue that President Trump’s “go back to the countries they came from” statement wasn’t racist, and that if someone doesn’t like this country or its laws, they should leave.
But if one were to apply this defense of Trump consistently, then it ought to be applied to the African Americans and their allies active in the civil rights movement.
It should also include suffragettes.
Those who protested in favor of prohibition would be included, as would those who later campaigned for its repeal.
It would apply equally to those who demanded the legalization of abortion and gay marriage, as well as those who today protest against these constitutionally protected rights.
Taken to its logical conclusion, it would ultimately preclude the very existence of our country. In every one of these examples people saw something they believe) to be wrong, and demanded changes to make our society (in their view, at least) better.
And none of these movements were polite affairs. Social change is not a still pool, but a roiling sea. It is ever constant, and those who choose to resist either ebb or flow must plant their feet in shifting sands.
The strongest moral argument always makes the surest anchor
M. Benjamin Thorne
Matthews
Re-election matters most to politicians
In his July 23 Counterpoint, Rep. John Faircloth accuses Gov. Cooper of “playing politics” with his budget veto. This comment brought various things to my mind, most of them unpleasant.
“Playing politics” presumably means taking an action because the “player” hopes it will assist his or her re-election rather than because of the benefits it might bring to constituents. Gov. Cooper’s veto was not “playing politics,” but was based in large part on the great benefits he believes expanded Medicaid will bring to North Carolinians in terms of more folks with insurance, more jobs and fewer hospital failures.
In any case, politicians of both parties are always accusing their opponents of playing politics, and, indeed, most of them probably are. How is it that this practice usually begins within weeks after elections and gains momentum as the next election approaches? It seems to me that politicians spend a lot more time raising campaign funds and running for re-election than they do on the business of the people. Is there anything that can be done about this?
It is also clear to me that the “us versus them” mentality that infects most of our politicians is also preventing them from doing anything beneficial.
Richard G.Cox
Greensboro
Want to know what’s ‘evil’? Here’s a list.
Have you noticed how Republicans just love to use the word “evil”; e.g., “Evil Empire” (Reagan) and “Axis of Evil” (George W. Bush). Even Trump has used the word occasionally, primarily when referring to Democrats. Would you like to know what “evil” really is?
“Evil” is House Republicans voting 70-plus times to repeal the Affordable Care Act, not caring that millions of Americans would have no health insurance at all.
“Evil” is Republicans refusing to raise the federal minimum wage, forcing patriotic Americans to work two or three jobs to put food on the table.
“Evil” is Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans confirming more than 100 far-right federal judges, and dozens more to come.
“Evil” is the Republican denial of climate change, their inaction risking more frequent and more destructive tornadoes, hurricanes and wildfires.
“Evil” is Republican governors and state legislatures passing laws to put government in control of women’s bodies.
All of our politicians, Democrat and Republican, have taken an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution, but I just don’t see Republicans keeping their end of the bargain.
Joan Sova
Jamestown
Crisis or not a crisis? Dems can’t decide.
Just a few short weeks ago the Democrats said there was no crisis on the southern border. It was a “manufactured crisis,” they said.
Now they are attacking President Trump because he can’t react quickly enough to the “ticking time bomb” crisis. Apparently you can have it both ways, but only if the news media support any and everything you say and do.
Billy Lawson
Greensboro
Tillis, Walker need to speak against racism
Not speaking out against racism equates to tacit approval of racism.
This applies to both of you, Mr. Thom Tillis and Mr. Mark Walker, and by the way, we still have a First Amendment that allows for peaceful assembly and free speech, contrary to the president’s understanding of our Constitution.
James Galler
Stokesdale