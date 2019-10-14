Lead testing rule protects our water
Congratulations! In this country, we have “government by the people,” so we all can take a bit of credit for the statewide testing required by the recently passed Amendment of 15A NCAC 18A .2816: “Lead Poisoning Hazards in Child Care Centers” (https://tinyurl.com/y5gfg4ve). It requires all licensed child care centers (about 4,400) to test all drinking water faucets and food preparation sinks within a year and every three years thereafter.
After Flint, Mich., and other debacles, it’s a bit overdue and public schools in all but a few select counties are still unprotected, but this regulation is a good start. Thanks to local governments Guilford County is being protected and the testing so far has revealed a problem that is now being corrected, so the need for testing is real (tinyurl.com/yyp83o62).
Special thanks to the public servants at the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and the folks at N.C. Child who have served the public well.
George Wissmilller
Jamestown
Duke Energy plans to recycle more ash
I want to thank Harry Clapp for his letter (“Duke Energy should recycle more fly ash,” Oct. 10), and simply say that we agree. Recycling combustion byproducts into safe, usable products is our preference at Duke Energy. For example, at nearby Belews Creek Steam Station in Stokes County, this year we recycled almost as much coal ash as the steam station produced. In 2020, two of our three new ash reprocessing units will open in North Carolina, with the third coming online in 2021. Together these units will have the capacity to recycle more coal ash than we produce yearly in the Carolinas.
We have also recycled nearly 80% of the gypsum produced at Belews Creek so far this year, and systemwide our gypsum recycling is even higher — 95% when including gypsum reclaimed from landfills. It is safely used in wallboard for the construction industry, as a raw material in the production of cement or as a soil amendment and/or soil stabilizer in agriculture.
Duke Energy has a very long track record of recycling coal combustion byproducts for beneficial use, and we are constantly looking for new opportunities that make sense for our customers and communities.
Davis Montgomery
Greensboro
The writer is a Duke Energy district manager.
Life Chain affirms rights of the unborn
On Oct. 6, 450 Triad residents participated in the in the Greensboro Life Chain from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. along Battleground Avenue.
In 2018, more than 1,550 cities and towns across North America, including Greensboro, conducted Life Chains, where attendees stand on a designated local sidewalk and pray silently for the unborn, while holding approved pro-life sign messages.
Life Chain is a time for a witness of prayerful self-analysis, repentance and serious commitment to helping end abortion in our nation. (Deuteronomy 30:19: “Today, I call heaven and earth to witness against you: I am offering you life or death, blessing or curse. Choose life, then, so that you and your descendants may live.”)
If you missed this year’s event, we look forward to seeing you at the next Greensboro Life Chain on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.
Ken Waldron
Greensboro
Syrian withdrawal endangers a U.S. ally
Donald Trump’s foreign policies are seriously flawed. His decision to remove U.S. troops from Syria will destabilize the region. Seeking no counsel from White House staff, the Pentagon or State Department (strongly disagreeing), Trump called Turkey and advised of the U.S. removal.
The Turkish attack on Syria will lead to ethnic cleansing of the Kurds, our allies fighting ISIS. The 60,000 Syrian Democratic Fighters (having lost 11,000 themselves) will leave to protect the border. Camps holding 10,000 ISIS prisoners will be unguarded and the inmates will likely escape to rejoin jihadists. Trump believes we “can always go back and BLAST” ISIS, but we can’t without SDF allies.
Trump acknowledges a conflict of interest with Turkey arising from his Trump Towers Istanbul investment (maybe why he’s refusing to submit tax returns). He proclaims that if his decision fails, “in my great and unmatched wisdom” he will destroy Turkey’s economy. That would add to his tariff decisions, which may be leading to a global recession.
Narcissist Trump is far from being a political or financial genius. So SAD!
Meredith Millard
Greensboro
