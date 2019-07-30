Russians interfere, GOP sits on its hands
Last week we received two extremely credible reports about foreign interference in the 2016 presidential election. In his testimony before the House Intelligence Committee, Robert Mueller confirmed evidence of massive Russian involvement in promoting one candidate, Donald Trump. With the 2020 election only 15 months away, even more alarming is his warning, “They’re doing it as we sit here” and more “countries are developing capability to replicate what the Russians have done.”
Two days later, the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee, co-chaired by our own Sen. Richard Burr, reported that in 2016 the Russians targeted voting systems in all 50 states. “Since then,” he warns, “we have learned much more about the nature of Russia’s cyber activities and better understand the real and urgent threat they pose.”
Despite this overwhelming evidence of Russian efforts to destroy our democracy, Sen. Mitch McConnell continues to block consideration of election security legislation passed by the House. I wonder what McConnell’s position would be if the foreign interference were on behalf of President Hillary Clinton. I suspect that impeachment proceedings against her would have already begun. Call Sens. Burr (202-224-3154) and Tillis (202-224-6342) to tell them that McConnell’s stonewalling poses a grave threat to our democracy.
Denise Baker
Greensboro
Budget pleases all, but at a steep cost
The Congress and President Trump have finally found agreement through the budget. Rather than make the needed difficult decisions, they have decided to make everybody happy.
This reminds me of the Hallmark Channel on TV: a Christmas in July. Why should the country sacrifice to pay for increased spending and reduced taxes when we can simply borrow more money? This is a win-win. All gain and no pain.
The federal debt stands at $22 trillion today but will increase to $23 trillion the first of August 2019, when the U.S. Treasury pays off its 2019 IOU’s. There has been much speculation as to the projected increase in the debt over the next 10 years. It is safe to predict that in 10 years the debt will be $10-20 trillion higher than today. The real question should be whether it really matters what will be the size in 10 years of the debt if it is never paid back and there are no plans even to reduce the debt. How many U.S. citizens can even comprehend a trillion dollars ( $1,000,000,000,000 ), or $23 trillion, or $40 trillion ?
Mark Schlueter
Greensboro
Roosevelt’s words are worth remembering
A century ago, on Jan. 6, 1919, Theodore Roosevelt, 26th president of the United States, died. A year earlier, he extended the frequently quoted aphorism: “No man is above the law and no man is below it. Nor do we ask any man’s permission when we ask him to obey it. Obedience to the law is demanded.”
Roosevelt was a “maverick” of his day and he was a breath of fresh air in contrast to the politics of his day. He was a Republican who, out of concern for the way his party, both parties, had drifted, became a declared “progressive.” In victory and defeat he held like a “Bull Moose” to the Constitution and the principle of all persons being equal under God and the law. Have we become so different as America in just a single century?
Charles Rodenbough
Greensboro
Privatization of liquor sales in N.C. a bad idea
Regarding the possible privatization of liquor sales in North Carolina: Given the amount of money involved in liquor sales in any state, coupled with my natural distrust of politicians, I have to wonder if other agendas are involved that the voters are unaware of.
What’s the incentive for the private sector to get involved in such a price-regulated business as liquor sales? Where will they make their money? They will do so in three ways:
1) Move to minimize the amount of rent they pay for floor space (i.e., cheaper and less secure quarters).
2) Eliminate all loyal state employees and replace them with cheaper labor (i.e., low pay and poor benefits).
3)Introduce a mix of inventory that has a higher profit margin (i.e., potato chips, candy bars, wine, beer, etc.).
I urge N.C. voters to look at other states around us and they will see that this is a really bad idea.
John Roberts
Reidsville
A flim-flam man is running the country
From the August 2019 Atlantic: “The Original Huckster”:
“P. T. Barnum taught us to love spectacle, fake news and a good hoax. A century and a half later, the show has escaped the tent.”
Yes folks, our country is led by the world’s cleverest carnival barker and flim-flam man. Reserve your seats at the next rally. Tickets are going fast.
People of color not allowed. Leave any integrity you might have at the door.
Sherry A. Kelly
Greensboro