Trump gets nickname for betraying an ally
Donald Trump is very fond of assigning nicknames to people. Often these are based upon his perception of their appearance or past actions. Who can forget “Lyin’ Ted” or the many others he throws out with such regularity?
This past week, Donald Trump has earned his own nickname: The Betrayer.
His betrayal of the Kurds is only the latest example of his habit of throwing away associates who no longer are useful to him. However, this betrayal was of a people who thought the United States would honor their sacrifice as they fought to help us end the scourge that is ISIS.
Trump’s claimed victory over ISIS in Syria came at the cost of more than 10,000 Kurdish lives. Their reward is their abandonment by the United States to the slaughter by the Turkish army. We simply did not pay them enough for this.
President Trump not only betrayed the trust the Kurds had in the U.S., but he also betrayed the honor of our country and served notice to both our allies and our enemies that the U.S. cannot be trusted if Donald Trump is president.
Jade Osborne
Greensboro
There are ways we can save threatened birds
Regarding the story “Guilford County birds at risk” (Oct. 14):
What a tragedy it would be to lose forever any of the wonderful birds shown in your cover story. When we read that climate change and urban development are to blame, it may seem that nothing can be done for them, but in fact the best hope for the birds may be in our own backyards.
By adding beautiful, easy-to-care-for plants native to the North Carolina Piedmont to our landscapes, we can provide food for caterpillars. Birds need caterpillars to feed their young, and caterpillars need native plants. Without them, the birds will be unable to reproduce and will continue to decline.
We can all give the birds a helping hand by restoring the plants that originally grew here to our own yards and the grounds of our schools, churches and workplaces.
Deborah Staves
Greensboro
Trump misleads us on foreign policy
“I have a lot of faith in the American people. They know how to vote. They don’t need military generals telling them that they think this political assessment is the one they should go with.”
This was former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis’ response to Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press” this week when asked if he wasn’t gravely concerned that President Trump’s actions seem to be more aligned with Russia than with the U.S.
How incredible it is that a man of Mattis’ intellect, integrity and experience could have it so wrong.
With such a storied military career, why he doesn’t recognize that our country has been subjected to an ongoing disinformation and propaganda campaign?
It is condoned at the highest levels of our government, with help from foreign autocrats seeking to destroy our democracy.
History was written for such a time as this. Friends, it’s our duty to call our senators and representatives and demand they protect our democracy by supporting the impeachment of this president and request that the FCC resurrect the Fairness Doctrine to re-establish trust in real journalism. Freedom of the press is essential to our democracy.
Cindy Williams
Greensboro
Trump is making Russia great again
On the day Donald Trump was elected as president in November 2016, high up in the Moscow office of the Internet Research Agency — which sent fake news favoring Trump through Facebook to tens of millions of Americans — IRA employees popped a bottle of champagne.
They uttered almost in unison, “We made America great!” What they really meant was, “We made Russia great again!”
And every month since that November 2016 Election Day we see more and more evidence of why they felt that gleefulness, most recently, in Trump’s withdrawal from Syria, making Russia the rising power in the Middle East.
Gary Parker
Archdale
I may not teach if my colleagues are armed
A bill in North Carolina would give teachers funds to participate in strategic police training that would allow teachers to have weapons in the classroom. Teachers would go through a required amount of training and then be allowed to have a gun that would be accessible in classrooms.
As a student in Greensboro who plans to be a middle school teacher in Rockingham County Schools, I believe this bill is very dangerous and opens many doors for misuse. It is our hope that teachers would do the right thing with their weapons, but who is to say they will? I understand this policy would be for the safety of the children, but having a gun in the classroom is unsafe. There would be many what-ifs if teachers were able to have guns. Unfortunately, if this bill were to be passed I cannot say that I would still want to be a teacher or even want my children to be enrolled in any North Carolina Schools.
Mikayla Houghton
Reidsville
