Just wait; GOP will get ‘religion’ again
An open letter to North Carolina’s GOP congressional delegation:
Now that you have voted to acquit the president for his unlawful attempt to extort a foreign power to interfere in our nation’s upcoming election and now that you have approved the abdication of the Article 1 branch of government’s power of oversight, I write to inquire how soon after the election of a Democratic president will you become …
- “Born-again constitutionalists?”
- “Born-again fiscal conservatives?”
- “Born-again champions for the rule of law?”
- “Born-again defenders of the congressional power of oversight?
- “Born-again national security hawks?”
At one time I could at least respect (some of) you for your conservative “principles,” but your only obvious “principle” now is giving unlimited power, without any accountability, to your king. I am certain that once the tables are turned, however, we should all prepare for cognitive whiplash as you quickly and miraculously become “born-again patriots.”
Ron Nichols
Greensboro
President’s ‘qualities’ are hardly admirable
I would like for someone to explain to me when lying became a virtue and an admirable quality.
I would like for someone to explain to me why bullying has become a behavior one should aspire to emulate.
I would like for someone to explain to me why it is acceptable to refer to women in vulgar, derogatory terms. If I called your wife, mother, or child by the term that Mr. Trump has used when speaking of women, would you think that I was a great person?
If I condoned the bullying of your child and told you to accept it, would you like the pain that your child was experiencing? If I perpetually lied to you (at least 14 times a day), would I be the kind of person you could trust?
Mr. Trump has lied, bullied and spoken pejoratively of women. How can this man be someone to lead the United States?
Jo Marsom
Greensboro
Democrats’ best bet is clear: Klobuchar
If Democrats are serious about stopping Trump from being reelected they need to get serious about finding a candidate who can bring the moderate Republican voters who went for Trump in 2016, but don’t like his vulgarity, his pettiness and his lies.
These voters will not vote for a “Democratic-Socialist” candidate though. A vote for Sanders is a vote for Trump.
A vote for Warren is a vote for Trump. A vote for Buttigieg is vote for 00 on the roulette wheel. A vote for Biden is a vote for 2004.
That pretty much leaves Sen. Kobuchar as the best choice. She has a track record of winning the support of moderate Republican and moderate Democratic voters, which is exactly what can win in 2020.
If she could find a female running mate (Kamala Harris perhaps?) her ticket would be unbeatable.
Please consider casting an effective vote on Super Tuesday for Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
Kent Boyles
Greensboro
American forces made mark in World War II
After reading Richard Koritz’s letter in the Feb. 12 N&R expressing his admiration of Leonard Pitts for exposing, in his words, “the big lie” about one of the most important events of the 20th century, I am compelled to respond.
I am not a scholar or a letter writer, but I hope you will indulge me the chance to reply in honor of my four uncles, my father, my wife’s father and her three uncles who served in World War II and the millions of other British, Canadian, Australians and others who served in the Allied war effort. Yes, the Russian army did liberate Auschwitz, just as the Allied forces liberated the other concentration camps.
As for America, we were doing the best we could; you know, there was another little fight going on in the Pacific at the same time.
Mr. Koritz, if you doubt the U.S.A.’s standing in Europe, I invite you to travel to Normandy next June and see how the French feel about America.
As for the strong odor coming from Washington, I invite you to move to Russia and see if you like the smell of communism better.
Robert Kennedy
Robbins
Election letters
The News & Record welcomes letters related to the March 3 primary. Here are the criteria:
Length: 200 words.
Criticism: Opinions about a candidate’s fitness or unfitness are welcome; allegations of misconduct are not. To raise that kind of issue, call the news department at 336-373-7120.
Deadline: Feb. 21.
