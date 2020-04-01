The infection rate makes this serious
Those arguing that the COVID-19 epidemic has been hyped or that the actions of the governor impose unacceptable costs on the economy don’t understand the technical meaning of exponential growth. In an epidemic, the growth rate of cases is exponential. On March 4, North Carolina had one case. On March 27, the number was 763 — 762 new cases in 23 days. (The total as of Tuesday was approaching 1,500).
So how many new cases will there be in another 23 days? A constant exponential growth rate means each case today will result in 762 new cases. The number of cases will be 762 x 762 = 580,644. Assume only 10% require hospitalization. That means 58,000 hospital cases. According to N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, at this writing, the state has 7,184 empty beds. Hospitals will be strained to take any new patients for any reason.
Suppose 10% of those require intensive care — that’s 5,800. The state currently has 724 empty ICU beds. If growth continued at the same rate, after another 23 days the number of cases would be over 443 million. Fortunately, that’s impossible, but the challenge is clear. We have to slow that growth rate both to protect lives and to protect the economy.
John Neufeld
Greensboro
Black voters rushed in a panic to Biden
The headline on a Washington Post column in Sunday’s News & Record (“Bloomberg and the perils of believing in billionaires”) caught my attention. Writer Helaine Olen’s sympathy was with the ambitious Democratic operatives who flocked to Bloomberg’s ill-fated campaign, only to have the former New York mayor renege on his promise of employment through November.
However, I had no such empathy. As Oscar Brown Jr., the great Afro-American singer-songwriter, expressed it, “You knew darn well I was a snake before you took me in.” The people I sympathized with were the Afro-American people of South Carolina, scared away from Democratic frontrunner Bernie Sanders by billionaire Bloomberg’s vicious televised anti-communist attack on Sanders. They turned to the “safe Wall Street candidate” Biden in the South Carolina primary in a desperate hope to still defeat the ferocious white supremacist Trump. This panic choice of Biden among black voters continued a few days later on Super Tuesday, when Biden even won states he had not campaigned in! As O.W. Sweeney, my fellow co-host on our weekly “Jobs with Justice” Cable 8 TV show “You Gotta Laugh to Keep from Cryin’ ” sagely observed, “Black people are suffering from Stockholm Syndrome.’”
Richard A. Koritz
Greensboro
Let demand dictate price of toilet paper
We can fix the toilet paper shortage. From what I hear, there just isn’t any. TP manufacturers are still making it at the same rate as before the Wuhan virus came to visit. What has changed is that as soon as a shipment comes in, those witnessing the sacred event snatch it up, even if they already have a three-year supply. And why not? It’s cheap and has no expiration date. The result: empty shelves.
If Gov. Cooper wants to get re-elected, he should issue an order: Allow stores to charge whatever they want for TP for a month. Yes, double or triple the price — or more. While that may seem unfair, those who really need TP will pay the price, but only those who really need it. In short order, TP will return to the shelves and there will be rejoicing in the streets. Within the month, TP will move so slowly that stores will drop the prices, but TP will stay on the shelves.
Walter J. Sperko
Greensboro
State should expand joblessness benefits
North Carolina’s unemployment insurance program only covers 10% of those who apply. However, with the federal government expanding its unemployment program to include contract and gig workers, now is the time for the General Assembly to make our state system work for those who would otherwise be left out during what’s sure to be a taxing financial time. If left unchanged, the state’s policies will hurt those who need help the most.
Victor Feraru
High Point
Trump sounds like an insult comedian
Just like a grade-school bully, President Trump is calling people names again. The current target is the governor of Michigan. He has labeled her Gretchen “Half” Whitmer.
Three questions. Is this a way for a president to act? If Trump is espousing bipartisanship (the governor is a Democrat), is he reneging on his own word? And, finally, is he looking for an audition as a stand-up comedian for after November?
Richard Fiumara
Greensboro
