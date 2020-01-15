If Trump is innocent, what is there to fear?
American democracy will suffer if the Senate does not conduct an impartial impeachment trial. The required impartiality oath nevertheless appears meaningless to those senators, including North Carolina’s Thom Tillis, who have declared in advance their intended verdicts of “not guilty.”
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has also stated that he may exclude witnesses, even though officials prohibited by President Trump from testifying before the House have offered to appear before the Senate.
Believers in the president’s innocence should still want an unbiased trial, so that evidence can disprove the impeachment articles and close the case. If the outcome is predetermined, not only will we never know the truth (whatever we may want to believe), but precedents will be established that threaten the basis of American life.
All of us, if we ever face a trial, should hope for impartial proceedings. Any process that can be rigged in our favor can also be rigged against us. Impartial justice at all levels is the essence of our government. If “justice for all” doesn’t include the president in the requirements it imposes, it may eventually exclude us from the protections it gives.
Readers should demand a full and impartial impeachment trial from their senators.
David Hammond
Greensboro
It’s not partisan for Congress to do its job
Recently I wrote emails to my representative and my two senators asking that they work toward congressional control regarding the recent events in Iran. I stated that I am very much against a new war with Iran. I did not mention either party in my appeal because I believe this has nothing to do with party and everything to do with all of us.
Today I received a reply from Rep. Ted Budd, listing the events and actions of both the U.S. and Iran in recent days. He stated that events are happening so quickly that “…we simply cannot let partisanship endanger U.S. personnel by slowing up our military’s ability to respond.” I agree that we cannot let partisanship endanger U.S. personnel, but it seems that Rep. Budd is assuming that requesting Congress to thoughtfully use its authority (as is its job) is a partisan matter. And with that I must disagree. It is not partisan to want the decision regarding the lives of our personnel and our citizens to lie in the hands of the many elected officials instead of one.
Otherwise, why do we have an elected body of representatives?
Anne Parlier
Greensboro
Trump didn’t need Congress’ blessing
The idea that President Trump needed to have any kind of imminent threat, or “Mother, may I?” permission from Congress, to take out a uniformed enemy combatant, with the blood of hundreds of Americans on his hands, is the most ludicrous attack the Democrats and media have launched against him to date. Even the idea that the president has to adhere to some morality code when dealing with thugs, who have no rules except to kill Americans, is equally ludicrous. We need a street fighter.
And don’t tell me “This isn’t who we are.” Who we used to be was the world leader willing to do what was necessary to defeat evil forces in the world, until the doctrine of appeasement and meaningless red lines under Obama took hold.
“Oh, please, don’t make them mad. Just keep a lid on, bribe them with hundreds of billions of dollars and maybe they won’t want to kill us.” Yeah, right. Democrats will have to answer for taking Iran’s side against our president, even as the protests in Iran are now turning against their corrupt leaders in favor of the U.S.
Meanwhile, a thunderous ovation and chants of “USA!” greeted President Trump at Monday’s National Championship football game. Were you listening, Democrats? Are you watching, Kim Jong Un?
William Warner
High Point
GPD motorcycle course is impressive
I had the privilege and good fortune to attend a motorcycle safety course sponsored by the Greensboro Police Department, specifically the motorcycle division. The course was divided into classroom learning and then actual road experience. Classroom learning immediately reinforced by individual rider skills assessment is a terrific way of learning new skills.
The reaction we saw from all the people we encountered along the way was a real revelation: hoots, whistles, thumbs up and general acclaim.
Bringing a positive view of the Greensboro Police Department in such a visible way should be reinforced and grown. Now is the time to expand this professional division of the department!
Thanks again to the staff of the GPD for a valuable learning experience.
Peter C. Moser
Summerfield
