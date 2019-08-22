Dems’ good intentions vs. their bad policies
I agree with Roxanne Griffin (letter, Aug. 15) that Democrats love their country. They really care about the nation economically, socially and environmentally. One should not, however, mistake good intentions with the effects of the Democrats’ policies.
The Democrat-inspired “War on Poverty” started in 1964. We have spent trillions on it. Yet 12% of the population lives in poverty. An unintended consequence of this “caring” program, as Walter Williams noted (Aug. 14) and Thomas Sowell in 2004, is that the black family, which had survived centuries of slavery and discrimination, began rapidly disintegrating as the liberal welfare state subsidized unwed pregnancy and changed welfare from an emergency rescue to a way of life. These black gentlemen totally rebut Darlene Lindsay’s myth (letter, Aug. 16) that black families were separated by slaveholders leading directly to today’s “fatherless-home industry.”
Democratic progressive demagoguery like that of the “squad” promises an idyllic future that solves all problems: If only the rich weren’t screwing us, we’d all live happy lives! It feeds on myth (inaccurate narratives about the past) and utopia (fantasy about the future) that leads to ugly jealousy. Government policies and programs should promote the general welfare, not provide it. Since consequences matter, how much you “care” is irrelevant.
Walter J. Sperko
Greensboro
Trump fibs and falters ... and people cheer
It’s not surprising that Republicans would defend President Trump against charges of racism. To the extent that they know what’s in his heart of hearts, that defense is interesting, if not usually informative in the way they intend.
I don’t know Trump’s innermost thoughts. I do know what he does and says publicly, including his business practices, disrespect for science and learning, and the 12,000 “misstatements of fact” he’s been caught at to date, delivered at an ever-increasing rate as he tests the gullibility of his base, people I am supposed to respect while they cheer on his prevarication and mendacity.
Those of his presidential statements which are other than blathering opinions contain misstatements twice as often as truth. Several of his misstatements are pitifully obvious, such as taking credit for VA reforms passed under President Obama, and misstating who pays for tariffs and the words of four duly-elected congresswomen.
When Trump says he’s not a racist, the way to bet is that he is. And when other Republicans say he isn’t a racist, we need to be sure they aren’t Steve King-like overt ignoramuses and racists, Lindsey Graham-like moral eunuchs, or “I’m not a racist, but ...” Republicans.
Christopher C. Tew
Greensboro
Sadly, you can find hate in lots of places
Leonard Pitts recently asked if GOP is a party of hate. There seems to be plenty of that to go around.
Aside from letters and articles that “Hate Trump” in this paper and on network news, there are two Muslim congresswomen who hate Jews and want others to boycott Israel. The California shooter hated religious people. The El Paso murderer hated Mexicans. The Ohio “perp” hated conservatives. What’s happening is the breakdown of families and reaction to lack of feeling important to anybody, especially among young men.
One thing I can say positively: Assault weapons should be only for military and police, not available to the public (and I am Republican).
God bless America!
Carol M. Pulliam
Kernersville
Plastic straw push is another dig at science
I am puzzled by MAGA plastic straw movement. Trump and I grew up on paper straws in the Tupperware era. I like plastic because I can use them for toothpicks in emergencies. He likes them because he can comb his hair in a fix, and liberals dislike them. A return to the good old days of paper straws probably won’t affect climate change very much, which will fuel naysayers even more.
The Trump-strawers, keeping with time-tested truth-seeking, sound like claimants who said that smoking doesn’t cause health problems, that seatbelts, like abortions, are a matter of personal choice, that double yellow lines hinder drivers’ freedoms, and the moon is made of cheese.
In those matters, science has never prevailed. So I don’t know what to think about paper versus plastic straws. A tree hugger by any other name is still a tree hugger.
My mother said in the Tupperware era, “Sticks and stones can break your bones but names can never hurt you.” She was wrong by today’s rules! Sticks and stones don’t hurt people; people hurt people with names, straws and AR-15s.
Bob Wineburg
Greensboro
Medicaid expansion foes a mystery to me
To those who do not support expanded Medicaid in North Carolina: Please tell me how that strategy improves our people’s health?
How about we bring our money back to North Carolina and help keep and create jobs, help children grow up healthy, help keep people with disabilities alive, help hospitals survive.
Jean Pudlo
Greensboro