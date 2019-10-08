If FDR had behaved like Trump in 1940 ...
The year is 1940. Europe has fallen to the Nazis and Britain is under withering attack. Winston Churchill contacts FDR to ask why FDR held up desperately needed U.S. military aid. FDR replies, “I would like you to do us a favor, though. I’m in an election with Wendell Willkie. People say his son did bad things and want to find out about that. Whatever you can do would be great.”
The media discover the quid pro quo. FDR responds, “Fake news!”
He’s allegedly worried about British corruption or European allies not paying enough. Eventually, a heroic whistleblower comes forward. Subsequent letters expose the plot by a U.S. president to undermine our election.
We learn FDR, for his sole benefit, used U.S. military aid to a desperate country to extort that country into creating dirt on FDR’s political opponent. FDR flip flops, admits the crime but now says he has done nothing illegal.
Sadly, his political party remains silent.
This criminality would never fly in 1940, and we can’t accept this today. FDR would have been impeached and convicted by the Greatest Generation.
How will history judge us?
Brad Schamp
Archdale
If Trump made good on his Fifth Ave. boast
Donald Trump famously stated that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and his base would not abandon him. So, given the current climate of tolerance by his base, let’s imagine such a scenario and the possible response of his base to justify the act.
If the person were homeless: one less burden on society.
A person of color: They should go back to where they came from.
A Muslim: They are all anti-American terrorists.
A Democrat: They are all socialists.
A senior citizen: They are a drain on Social Security.
A Mexican: They are all rapists, murderers and drug dealers.
A scientist: They are an obstacle to climate change deniers
A Christian: They preach “love thy neighbor.”
A refugee: They likely would be killed in their country anyway.
A student: not smart enough to attend Wharton.
A woman: likely accused Trump of sexual assault.
A Republican: Probably voted for Hillary.
A Ukrainian: Probably wouldn’t investigate Biden.
Any member of said “base” who is offended by this list should consider acting accordingly.
Joseph Mountjoy
Greensboro
The Tanger garden is a jewel for Greensboro
I had the privilege of walking through the Tanger Bicentennial Garden one recent early morning. What a jewel our citizens have in this garden, which lies in the center of our city and is open to the public. Even during the change of seasons, it was beautifully manicured. The city staff has done a masterful job in maintaining it.
And much credit goes to our volunteer organization Greensboro Beautiful in raising funds to put all the extra touches in this lovely garden. While I had not visited in a while, I was impressed by the fine workmanship of the stone bridges, sculptures and walls in this garden. I noted the donors on an older sculpture, “The Student,” and was pleased to see old Greensboro names representing both sides of the political aisle. Clearly, they came together and joined forces to sponsor an important monument. It reminded me that public gardens are apolitical .
Perhaps we could all learn the critical lesson from the gardens that we can accomplish much more together. A special thanks to Greensboro Beautiful for leading the way.
Kitty Lyon
Greensboro
DeVos may be right on UNC-Duke center
If the charges of anti-Semitism made by U.S. Rep. George Holding are valid, censoring the Middle East studies program run by UNC-Chapel Hill and Duke seems appropriate to us.
Betsy DeVos, secretary of education, is wrong on many other issues, including her siding with student loan predators, as you state in your Oct. 3 editorial.
But if her department attempts to stop anti-Semitism, don’t mix that good move with other misdeeds.
Richard J. Rosen and Judith R. Hyman
Greensboro
Impeachment is going to backfire on Dems
I am 80 years old, never thinking that in my lifetime I would ever witness such hate, hypocrisy and antics in D.C.
When the latest circus ends, I predict that the so-called whistleblower will be proven to be a partisan pawn, not a patriot. The legal team that drafted the complaint will be shown to have strong connection to the likes of Soros, the DNC, Hillary — or all three.
The recent change to the whistleblower rules to no longer require firsthand knowledge will be traced back to the Democrats and the deep state. This will all backfire on the Democrats. Whether it was intended or not, Biden will now realize a setback as a result of his own party’s initiative.
Edward LeHanka
Greensboro
Trump’s abuses should remain center stage
Biden, Hillary, haters and traitors — we will hear about all of these from Trump as he spins a cloud of dust into the air in an attempt to hide the truth. Don’t be distracted by the sideshows.
Trump is using the power of the presidency to incite foreign powers to corrupt the process of a free election in the U.S. for his own personal political gain. That is the only show in town worth watching.
Dan Flak
Greensboro
