Paper ballots are only option for Guilford
In 1972 I was thrilled to vote in the presidential election. I clearly remember going into a little booth, behind a curtain and marking my ballot by hand.
It never occurred to me, as I placed the ballot in the box, that there was any danger that my vote would be changed or not counted.
Flash forward to my first encounter with a touch-screen voting machine.
I dutifully touched my choices and, again, had not doubt that my vote was secure.
That has changed. We know from multiple sources that voting machines can be hacked, that there are glitches and that we can no longer consider our votes SECURE.
It is the responsibility of the Guilford County Board of Elections to assure the voters that our votes, when made in good faith, remain unchanged and duly counted.
We know the machines cannot be dependable for this because we know that people outside our county and country are working against the security.
It is a no-brainer to keep the voting secure within the county. I urge the Board of Elections to move our county back to hand-marked ballots and to real voting security.
Anne Parlier
Greensboro
The president is right to curb immigration
“How could anyone buy what Trump is selling?” asks a letter writer (Sept. 23).
One answer is immigration.
Previous presidents and candidates were and are diversity-is-our-greatest-strength types. Though it’s never challenged, many doubt that proposition.
Contemplate a single statistic: white public school enrollment — across time.
According to Pew Research, in 1997 white public school enrollment in the United States was 63.4%.
Pew projects that in three years by 2022 white enrollment will be 45.3%. Over that 25-year period, the decline averaged .724 percentage points each year.
In the 25 years before 1997, annual declines were similar. Whites were 81% of public school enrollment in 1972. Looking to the next 25 years, assuming the same annual declines, white public school enrollment will be 27% by 2047.
That assumes continuation of current legal immigration flows. Actual declines could be far steeper. Changing demography has nearly handed immigration-boosting Democrats one-party rule.
That’s too much change — too much diversity — too quickly.
Voters sensed it in 2016. They made Trump president.
Despite nearly 40 nationwide injunctions by federal judges and no help from Congress, Trump is slowing the flow.
Reason enough to re-elect him in 2020.
Tom Shuford
Lenoir
Ban e-cigarettes sales until we know more
A News & Record article published on Sept. 11 discussed the Trump administration’s proposal to ban thousands of flavors used in e-cigarettes to combat a recent surge in underage vaping.
In recent years, e-cigarettes have become a popular smoking alternative to tobacco cigarettes.
There have been reports of people buying and using knock off/homemade cartridges that could contain toxic chemicals.
Within the past few months, eight people in the U.S. have died from a vaping related lung illness. The Centers for Disease Contriol and prevention has reported that there were 530 cases in 38 states of people dealing with issues of a “lung illness” relating to smoking e-cigarettes.
The Food and Drug Administration stated that it will develop guidelines to remove from the market all e-cigarette flavors except tobacco.
Where was the FDA prior to e-cigarettes being put on the market?
By looking at this case, we have to take a look at what is causing these people to get sick and die from them.
The FDA needs to diligently test the chemicals contained in the e-cigarette cartridges.
Since this issue is becoming a national crisis, ultimately, every state should ban the sell or use of e-cigarettes pending further investigation.
Zoei Fikes
Greensboro
Give NASCAR credit
for gun ad decision
Regarding NASCAR’s plans to phase out gun advertising: Despite the fact that most racing fans are likely against banning gun ads, being for gun control can save thousands of lives in the United States.
Guns to me have a tendency to spread negative energy like a cancer.
Every citizen has the right to exercise his or her Second Amendment rights, but reasonable controls should in place for safety.
Banning these ads is a step toward awareness. Kids nowadays are walking around with hunting rifles at the age of 16 and at that age you can’t even buy tobacco legally.
NASCAR is very popular among our state and I applaud it for going against the grain to fight for what’s right.
Someher Purcell
Winston-Salem
