What is happening now is indefensible
No elected or appointed government official should have the right to:
- Tell more than 10,000 lies to the American public.
- Treat human beings like animals (at the border and otherwise).
- Act like a child/bully with threats and name-calling.
- Attempt to overrule the Supreme Court.
- Refuse to turn over his/her tax returns.
- Hob-nob with dictators.
- Suggest election meddling to foreign powers.
- Publicly criticize our Justice Department.
- Refuse to vote on bills brought by the House or Senate.
No Democrat, independent or Republican. Ever!
Miriam Hamill
Greensboro
How many outrages are too many for GOP?
Is there no tipping point? Is there no point at which the Republicans in Congress will say “enough” to this president? Is there no decency?
I have contacted Mark Walker’s office and was told that he has no comment on the matter. I was told by Thom Tillis’s staff the same thing. Of course, it is impossible to reach anyone in Richard Burr’s office to find his position on this.
For me, this lack of response from all can only imply agreement.
Every day a new outrage. And he remains unchecked.
Oh, USA, whither goest thou?
Cynthia Strauff Schaub’
Greensboro
Crisis at the border disgraceful distraction
Outraged Americans have been protesting the horrific, inhumane treatment of detainees in detention camps near the Mexican border. Conditions have not improved despite the outcries, and we don’t expect them to, in spite of the per diem per detainee payments of $200 to government facilities and $700 to private contractors.
The media reports on the conditions at detention centers all day long. Democratic members of Congress often bear witness to the beastly treatment of these poor unfortunates looking for a better life.
President Trump seems disinterested in the plight of these detainees and resident undocumented immigrants and seeks only to use them as pawns in his 2020 re-election campaign. Yesterday Vice President Pence reported that he found nothing wrong with the conditions at the detention center he visited despite the fact that the televised coverage documented hundreds of people in large cages screaming for food and water.
Perhaps this horrifying situation at the border is exactly what the Trump Administration wants. If the American people are focused on the border, we’re not paying attention to our country being sold off in pieces to foreign interests. Trump’s multi-billion-dollar arms sales to the Saudis lasted one news cycle. We are being played.
Jane Kraemer
Greensboro
Yes, it really could happen in America
To anyone who said it can’t happen here, consider the present existence of the following in our country:
- Concentration camps (aka. Trump Camps).
- Military parades (July 4’s cost $1.2 million in military expenses alone).
- State propaganda network (Fox News).
- Women’s health criminalized (extreme abortion laws).
- Rule of law suspended (executive orders, defying subpoenas).
- Courts stacked with extremist judges.
- Nepotism on the international stage (Trump family appointments).
- Media attacked as “enemy of the people.”
- The president’s 10,000-plus false statements and lies.
These are un-American!
Why, then, do Trump supporters still like him despite his associating with these actions?
Simple. If it doesn’t affect them, they don’t care.
They should think again. “Just because you do not take an interest in politics doesn’t mean politics won’t take an interest in you.” — Pericles
James R. Jackson
Reidsville
Keep talking, please
“The Squad,” the three congresswomen who have recently been in a war of words with President Trump, have vowed “never to be silenced” by Trump or anyone else.
As a Republican, I pray they uphold this promise.
John Parson
Stokesdale
Police are dispatched to where the crime is
The political left hopes to persuade us that minority/poor neighborhoods are “over policed,” and that bigotry and racism are the reasons, even though many police officers are themselves black. Further, the left insists that minority incarceration rates are high for the same reasons.
But we know that black males, 6% of our population, commit 50% of U.S. murders and that “... every study of crime using official data shows black Americans to be overrepresented among persons ... convicted and imprisoned for street crime ... ” (see the book “Fads & Fallacies in Social Science” by Steven Goldberg,’ page 63).
The real reasons for “over policing” minority neighborhoods are a) that’s where the crime is, and b) minority residents need police protection.
Richard Merlo
Elkin