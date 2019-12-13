Enabled by the GOP, Trump coddles tyrants
President Donald Trump displays no regard or respect for our Constitution or for our constitutional form of government.
His preference for a dictatorship is exhibited in his actions toward other world leaders.
He supports and lavishes praise on dictators while criticizing and demeaning our allies.
He supports Vladimir Putin, who desires to destroy democracy here and thereby enhance his own power.
In turn, the Republican Party is steadfast in its support of President Trump.
In so doing, Republicans also are promoting Putin’s attempts to destroy America.
Trump can not do this alone. He needs the rest of Republicans enabling him to tear down more than 240 years of the greatest democracy the world has ever known.
Rodney Jackson
Greensboro
What kind of leader do Americans want?
In responding to my Nov. 29 letter (“Do Trump supporters want him to be king?”), Tom Imbus wrote that my comment about it being time for Trump supporters to decide whether they wanted a democracy or a monarchy was to shame Trump supporters (letter, “You don’t like Trump? Which Dem is better?” Dec. 3).
My comment was related to Department of Energy Secretary Rick Perry’s statement that God had ordained Trump to be president.
I noted in my letter that monarchs have historically claimed the same as the basis for their right to power.
Our Founders fought the American Revolution to form a democracy.
It was not my intent to shame anyone, but to have readers reflect and think about what kind of leader they want.
So, Mr. Imbus, what is your position on Perry’s statement?
I do agree that Hillary Clinton’s comment about “deplorables” was not OK.
I also agree with Mr. Imbus that positive persuasion works better than hostile confrontations.
In fact, I would encourage him to pass on to President Trump and his advocates that they should practice positive persuasion instead of their strategy of diversion, distorting facts and hostile rhetoric toward those who disagree, which is only intended to stir and inflame anger and divisiveness.
Jose Alvarez
Greensboro
Johnson should recuse himself from hearing
I believe that Sen. Richard Burr, who is chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and Sen. Thom Tillis should request that their fellow senator, Ron Johnson, recuse himself from the impeachment process of the 45th president, Donald J. Trump.
Allowing Sen. Johnson to be both a fact witness and a juror in this trial could constitute a conflict of interest, which would, at best, be problematic.
I’m equally sure, with the coming election, that Sen. Tillis is eager to show North Carolinians that he is concerned about and will do everything in his power to usher in a secure and just election in 2020.
The security of our elections rests on the transparency of this trial. While we differ on some of our political beliefs, we are all proud North Carolinians and proud Americans who would sooner die than forfeit this great republic.
Brian Garner
Greensboro
Collins’ statement reeks of hypocrisy
I listened with interest to the minority opening statement during the recent impeachment hearings. Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) demonstrated such blatant hypocrisy in his words that it stunned me and forces me to comment.
Why hypocrisy? Benghazi, Benghazi, Benghazi.
Republicans spent years investigating that issue and spent millions of dollars with no resulting charges or convictions. The spineless manner in which the Republicans defend a lawless president violates their oaths of office and insults the Constitution.
They need to be swept out of office in 2020. Remember that when voting next November.
Joseph Saldarini
Greensboro
I’m shedding tears for our planet’s fate
Every night I wash my face and rinse and think about the bacteria and vicious viruses flowing into the water and down through the pipes to the Earth. Then I think about how the Earth will transform it into something nutritious or helpful or companionable to whatever form of life is here after we are gone.
Then I wonder if there will even be another life form here. Also, I wonder if there will be an Earth left after we’re gone and finished with our destruction of it.
There may be a few tufts of grass, bits of dirt, but maybe nothing else but sadness and tears for all we’ve had and lost.
Gay Cheney
Greensboro
