The High Point Market will still go on? Why?
The international High Point Market, which brings in 75,000 to 80,000 attendees from all points of the globe into North Carolina’s Triad region, seems to have no intention of canceling the show due to the coronavirus.
I’m not sure if the president and CEO of the High Point Market Authority, Tom Conley, is naive or brazenly defying the odds of someone attending the market with COVID-19, but I do not believe the United States, North Carolina or the Triad (Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem) should be put at risk for an organization that is placing wealth over health. Could you please investigate this?
John Masters
Greensboro
... As will the tourney
The Ivy League has cancelled its tournaments because of the coronavirus. Our governor has declared a “state of emergency,” except in the Greensboro Coliseum, of course.
Hugh Porter
Columbus
Editor’s note: NCAA President Mark Emmert announced Wednesday that spectators at next week’s NCAA Tournament games — including those at the coliseum — will be limited to essential staff and families of players.
Trump versus Obama: Whose record is best?
Regarding the back-and-forth on these pages comparing presidents, including one letter that quoted baseball great Ted Williams (“Trump bats for higher average than Obama,” March 3):
Whether you metaphorically rate Barack Obama and Donald Trump by batting titles or Most Valuable Player awards, Obama is the best player in American presidential politics of our generation.
The healthy state of the economy, the record stock market and the low unemployment are more the results of Obama policies than they are of Trump policies. Obama, who inherited the Great Recession, created 227,000 jobs per month in his last three years. Trump, who inherited a bull market, created 191,000 jobs per month in his first three years. The economic growth rate under Trump is slower than in Obama’s last three years. Look it up!
Obama got the first step toward universal health care coverage passed with Obamacare; 2009 stimulus bill that saved economy; New START Treaty ratified; and increased student aid.
How’s that for data in backing up presidential scholars’ rankings of Obama being the eighth-best president in history and Trump the worst?
Safety? I felt pretty safe under Obama (bin Laden was killed on his watch). I feel pretty safe under Trump, except for the coronavirus pandemic. Let’s see how that goes. And I trusted what Obama told us. I don’t believe anything Trump tells us.
A president who can’t be trusted isn’t a president. He’s a charlatan.
Gary Parker
Archdale
Center, not extremes, will save democracy
An article in the current issue of History magazine describes the development of George Orwell’s political philosophy from his early days as a reporter for a left-wing publication in England until the publication of his novel “1984” in the late 1940s.
During a stint fighting for the Spanish Republic against the fascists, he was shocked to learn that the communists were also trying to assassinate him. He then realized that both communism and fascism are enemies of democracy.
But after World War II, Orwell came to see that the true enemy of a democracy in a constitutional republic is neither right-wing fascism nor left-wing communism, but totalitarianism.
And that both fascism and communism will destroy a free democracy and lead to a totalitarian society.
We already see in America the early sprouts of fascism. But the antidote is not the embrace of a socialism destined to control and bureaucratize the national economy — the precursors of communism.
It is a return to the democratic center that protects the freedom of “We the People.”
Perhaps that is a Biden-Klobuchar ticket.
Michael Freeman
Jamestown
The real-life hoax is the Trump presidency
President Trump likes to use the word “hoax” when condemning any scenario he doesn’t deem to his liking (global warming, the coronavirus, criticism that he cozies up to dictators, white supremacists and the NRA, etc.).
For what it’s worth, in my own opinion, the real hoax is in the Oval Office masquerading as president of the United States.
We have a chance to end this nightmare on Election Day, Nov. 3.!
Herb Stark
Mooresville
A Trumpless Lent
As a New Orleans native, it has been customary for me to give up something for Lent. I am giving up President Trump.
Barbara Foster
Greensboro
There’s more online ...
At greensboro.com you’ll find:
- The chance to comment on letters, editorials and columns.
- A link for submitting your own letter to the editor.
- An assortment of state, local and national columnists.
Click on the Opinion tab to join the conversation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.