Now is a time to recall our childhood lessons
As one who spends his professional life as a helper, I have been going back to my training lately. There is so much that is unknown and uncertain right now.
My training says when the rug of normal has been yanked away, one is left in the “fight or flight” mode of response. In order to ease this response I have to remember some simple truths:
1. Everyone is feeling the same way. This is the reality we are living in.
2. Everyone is doing his or her best — even if their best is to be angry right now. That is because everyone is scared and feeling out of control.
3. The only power I really have is my response. If I let the anxiety lead to fear, then I will respond with anger.
Anger only leads to more anger and more fear.
To let go of this anger I go back to the playground of childhood. We are all here. We are all trying our best. No one has it right.
Remembering I am not alone is the first step in finding some calm in this storm. The storm will pass and we can have recess
Jack Register
Greensboro
Numbers confirm it: Trump failed on virus
Tom Kirkman claims (letter, April 21) that Donald Trump was “out in front on pandemic” because he signed some executive order last year.
Additionally, we hear daily from the president how great of a job he did because he limited some travel from China.
However, we can all read line graphs showing instead that the United States has had one of the worst responses on the globe to the virus: 44,000 people have died and the number will likely surpass 60,000 deaths.
I’m going to go out on a limb to say that the Trump administration did a horrendous job battling the pandemic: scuttling Obama’s pandemic team, removing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention personnel from China last year, claiming we’d soon be at zero cases, suggesting the warm weather would kill the pandemic and failing to not enforce the Defense Production Act to produce PPEs.
And today the administration still hasn’t offered adequate testing so Americans can feel safe returning to our former lives.
The circus continues as one day Trump touts social distancing and the following day applauds armed protesters who defy his own solutions to beat the pandemic.
Trump has been a terrible president. His incompetent and negligent response to COVID-19 will be the nail in his presidential coffin.
Bob Lowe
Greensboro
Nothing has changed: Developers still win.
Once again the Greensboro City Council gave developers another victory against the wishes of a neighborhood.
Our neighborhood was dragged through the wringer by a developer for almost a year in hopes of wearing us down. When the developer’s lawyer sandbagged us at every turn — and then accused us of the very thing he was guilty of — we stood fast.
When we contacted him on multiple occasions with other development possibilities, he ignored us.
Then, at the 11th hour, they came up with an office building concept that, due to the pandemic, we were unable to meet to discuss.
Unfortunately, we had no representation on the council by District 3 Councilman Justin Outling. He seems to have forgotten that, as our representative, he is supposed to adhere to the wishes of his constituents, not the well-connected and moneyed.
When more than 300 people in your district are against something, then it should have been a no-brainer that he would side with the neighborhood not the developer.
He had the chance to stand fast with us and chose otherwise.
The system is broken. Six years ago the mayor and city council agreed.
All these years later nothing has changed.
Bill McBee
Greensboro
There are more ways Congress can help
I think we can all agree the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting virtually every facet of our lives.
Now that stimulus money is in the bank or on the way, money has been made available for small businesses — sort of.
What have our representatives in Washington and the state level forgotten?
How about stopping the accrual of interest on loans and credit cards?
What about instituting a freeze on health care insurance providers from dropping those who cannot pay their premiums?
People have to emerge from this disaster whole — not owing every dime they receive to pay bills that force them to make a choice between providing food or shelter for their family.
Write your congressman. Demand help ... it’s their job.
Carl Shatley
Thomasville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.