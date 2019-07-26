Donald Trump attacks the very core of nation
Americans agree: Enough is enough.
We need GOP politicians to grow spines, stand up to Mr. Trump, and end crazy, racist, sexist, hate-filled diatribes.
The people demand that they act in accordance with their oath to uphold and defend our Constitution! Not to you, Donald Trump!
Donald Trump provides aid and comfort to our enemies, instilling fear and uncertainty in our people, attacking citizens, falsifying truths, obstructing transparency!
Neither Trump’s hate-filled speeches and rhetoric nor the appalling racism, bigotry, sexism, attacks on duly elected citizens, aren’t learned in a God-fearing church.
The enemy? Internment of immigrants who are only seeking refuge in America!
Actions like the U.S. government did to Japanese Americans, or the Nazis did to the Jews, Gypsies and Slavs of World War II, by locking up humans in cages. We are better than this.
The enemy? Trump, a fake president, inciting this country’s extremists to hate.
Trump attacks the very core of our nation, its diversity, its ability to blend the peoples of this world into a single nation.
Phillip McDonald
Whitsett
Trump recalls child in ‘Twilight Zone’ story
Just when I thought I’d heard everything, I tuned into the news and there was President Trump trying to put a positive spin on one of the major defeats of his administration.
I speak, of course, of his bumbled attempt to persuade a very persuadable Supreme Court to allow a citizenship question to be added to the 2020 census. And there was Attorney General William Barr, congratulating the president as if his failure was a huge success.
Watching the surreal display of fealty, I couldn’t help thinking about an equally surreal scene that is emblematic of this presidency.
It’s an unforgettable “Twilight Zone” episode that featured little Anthony Fremont, a 6-year-old boy who possessed a godlike power of life and death over everyone in his village. If you rubbed Anthony the wrong way, he could turn you into a scarecrow and wish you into the cornfield.
I imagined AG Barr at the podium saying “It’s good that you did that, Donald. It’s real good” followed by forced smiles and nods of agreement from loyalist Republicans.
Certainly, “Twilight Zone” is fiction and Trump lacks the power to send his fellow Republicans into the cornfield. However, as the president continues to break the promises he made to voters in 2016, and as his fellow Republicans — including you, Thom Tillis — remain silent about the ineptitude and the daily barrage of outrages from his administration, the voters just might.
Jeffrey Zalles
Southport
Volunteer work isn’t a duty, it’s a privilege
In Mark Gibb’s column (July 14), we learned that 28.5% of folk from our fair city volunteered last year, a bit above the national average of 24.9%. Gibb shared that volunteering is a tremendous avenue for positive change in our communities and nation. What he didn’t emphasize are the positive changes the volunteer undergoes through the experience.
I’ve had the privilege of serving at several of the outstanding agencies that help the vulnerable among us, as well as at several nonprofits that strive to keep the arts and music alive (and free!) in Greensboro. In every instance my “sacrifice” of time has been far outweighed by my own enrichment. I’ve met hundreds of people, each with a story, many quite different from me, some who have become friends. I’ve learned a lot about our community and how it functions — and become a little more compassionate in the process. I’ve tried new things, tested new skills, grown in my abilities. Oh! And had a lot of fun!
Yes, there’s the satisfaction of helping our wonderful city, but I feel certain that I have emerged as the primary beneficiary.
Marcia Woodward
Greensboro
The writer is co-coordinator, volunteers, for the N.C. Folk Festival. To volunteer for this year’s festival, Sept. 6-8, register at https://ncfolkfestival.com/volunteer/.
Thanks for inspiring story about doctor
Thanks to Nancy McLaughlin for the inspiring and exciting story of Dr. Taye Gonfa, now a doctor at Moses Cone Hospital (“From a refugee camp to Moses Cone: Ethiopian doctor did not stop chasing his dream,” July 23).
In all honesty, I was considering removing Doctors without Borders from my charitable list of giving and to localize my contributions ; however that story changed my mind. Thank you.
Carol H. Campbell
Greensboro
Column rightly places ability over challenges
Thank you, Nils Skudra for your insightful, informative piece in Sunday’s News & Record (July 21). By sharing your personal story you helped many to have a deeper understanding of autism, especially Asperger’s Syndrome.
Both you and Chez Genese have reminded us all to focus on a person’s abilities rather than a person’s challenges. May you continue to shine.
Pat Gibbons
Greensboro