Republicans should take this seriously
Fidget spinners and stress balls? Tillis with the snappy retort to the damning evidence against Trump, “I am underwhelmed!” (exit, stage left).
I am an independent, the child of a vocal Republican and a quiet Democrat. I vote for the person, not the party, but the recent behavior of members of the GOP both state and federal, have made it impossible for me to vote for Republicans. Are they not yet embarrassed by the behavior of members of their own party?
During House impeachment proceedings, Devin Nunes crying “clowns!” and “circus!” to undermine the seriousness of the moment, seemed to be ready to either burst into tears or throw himself on the floor in a fit. Turns out Nunes may be implicated in some of this mess.
Mark Walker (a minister?) joined in a schoolboy rabble rush to disrupt one hearing session and show his allegiance to a man whose use of power they are all bound to oversee by oath of office and loyalty to country — and by the citizens they represent.
Senators, take these proceedings seriously. Show respect.
Otherwise, as Jennifer Rubin has written, we will have to vote out the entire GOP and start from scratch.
L. Mercer Dawson
Greensboro
Senators’ failure to step up will be tragic
I am the proud descendant of a man because he stood up for an ideal he believed in, and therefore signed his life away. That man was Oliver Wolcott, a Yale-educated Connecticut lawyer and major general in the French and Indian War and the American Revolution. The piece of parchment he signed was America’s Declaration of Independence.
By contrast, I am watching the impeachment hearings in their entirety where North Carolina’s senators and others have voted against shedding more light with the appearance of witnesses and documents.
Are they so joined at the hip with President Trump and his wrongdoings that they cannot stand up for what is right and fair?
They took an oath of impartiality. Is America no longer a shining light on the hill where our words are true and mean something to ourselves, our country and in our affairs in the world? We, as good citizens must be vigilant and vote and hold our representatives accountable for this great experiment in governing to work and last.
If we do not, we will have betrayed the greatness and the democratic ideals of our founding fathers and ourselves.
This would be a great tragedy beyond words.
Dixie Wolcott Hodge
Greensboro
Reardon is what you hope to see in a judge
Gavin Reardon is an exceptional candidate for District Court judge. He has the education and background you’d hope to see in a judicial candidate — 25 years as an attorney, senior managing editor of the Tulane Law Review and teacher at MIT. He has practiced civil and criminal law, and has prosecuted and defended. He has argued cases from the N.C. Supreme Court to District Court.
He also has a compelling life story. He grew up poor, a beneficiary of food stamps and Head Start, and was homeless at 16. He joined the military, and earned college and law degrees thanks to the Marines. After serving 20 years, he retired a lieutenant colonel with a Bronze Star.
After 9/11, he re-enlisted for active duty, returning to Iraq, even though it meant leaving his children and law practice in Greensboro. I believe Gavin would make a great addition to the Guilford County bench. This race will be decided in the primary election.
When you vote, please scroll all the way down your ballot to the judicial races, and join me in voting for Gavin Reardon.
Martha Shafer
Summerfield
In this case, I fully agree with liberals
For the first time ever, I support the efforts of Anna Fesmire, Ann Morris, Terri Goldberg and all of the liberal organizations listed in the Jan. 19 column, “Local legislators, pass Second Chance Act.” ( Though I must challenge their claim that “1 in every 4 adults in our state has a criminal record,” unless speeding tickets, etc., were included.)
Those convicted of “nonviolent misdemeanors or have had their criminal charges dismissed” should not be punished for the remainder of their lives, relative to employment opportunities, etc.
I’m a serious “law and order” proponent, but why not give this a try? If these folks abuse the favor, we can always change back to the present policy.
If it works, they become productive citizens rather than dependents on the rest of us. Again, why not?
Clyde L. Hunt Jr.
Greensboro
Senate Republicans violated their oath
Republicans placed their hands in the air and swore to God to do impartial justice: They lied, every revolting, disgusting one of them. It is crucial to vote all Republicans out of office. They are unfit!
Tillis said he made up his mind before this McConnell farce. Vote Tillis out. Vote Cunningham in.
Renee Wilson
Asheboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.