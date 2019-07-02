Shortage of volunteer firefighters is critical
Throughout history, men and women from all walks of life have scrambled to answer the call of a fire. But things have changed. In the Triad, our volunteer firefighter shortage has reached a critical state. Approximately every four days a life is lost to fire in North Carolina.
Volunteers make up the majority of our firefighter personnel. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, 72 percent of North Carolina firefighters are volunteers, and we have lost an average of 600 firefighters every year since 2016. Fewer volunteers create the need for us to call departments outside of our district to assist, leaving fewer firefighters to respond to fires elsewhere.
The N.C. Association of Fire Chiefs (NCAFC) and the International Association of Fire Chiefs have launched a campaign with 14 North Carolina counties, including the Triad, to bolster volunteer firefighter recruitment, supported by a FEMA grant. We’re using cutting-edge technology to pinpoint recruits, hosting workshops, supporting policy changes and advocating for employers who allow time off for volunteers. Anyone can play a role. We even invite entire families to volunteer together. Visit www.weneedfirefighters.com or text “Firefighter” to 88799.
Brian Causey
Archdale
The writer is an assistant fire chief. His letter is endorsed by Tracy Mosley, program manager of the NCAFC.
Our nation is headed down the wrong path
“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me. I lift my lamp beside the golden door” — Statue of Liberty
“One Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all” — Pledge of Allegiance (“Under God” was added in 1954).
These words ring hollow today. America has lost her way.
Paul Gibson
Greensboro
Medicaid expansion should be in budget
I support Gov. Cooper’s veto of the biennial budget because once again the Republicans in the General Assembly refused to expand Medicaid for those who can’t afford private insurance. As many as 626,000 North Carolinians with incomes below 133% of the poverty level might qualify for Medicaid.
The federal government would fund 90% of the cost by giving the state $36.1 billion over the next decade. Our fellow citizens and our economy would both benefit from Medicaid expansion.
The only question is why Republicans are so opposed to extending health care to the poorest North Carolinians. Senate leader Phil Berger says he’s afraid the federal government will renege on its promise to fund Medicaid. However, like Social Security and Medicare, the federal funding for Medicaid expansion will continue unless Congress repeals the program or changes the funding formula.
In 2017 congressional Republicans tried, but fortunately failed, to revoke the Affordable Care Act. This move proved so unpopular that there’s little talk about a repeat attempt. Meanwhile, 37 other states have expanded Medicaid and dramatically improved both medical coverage and their economies. Sen. Berger, it’s time to put the health of North Carolinians and our economy above partisan politics.
Denise Baker
Greensboro
Trump joins Rodman
Trump makes headlines stepping into North Korea.
He now joins Dennis Rodman in the exclusive “American friends of Kim Jong Un” club.
Phil Koch
Greensboro
Medicaid expansion is not the best path
“Irrational abstinence.” “Stubborn opposition to Medicaid expansion.” Those are emotional accusations for an editorial.
Let’s take the easy one first: Other states have expanded, and North Carolinian federal tax dollars are going to those states. Not true; the feds borrow 19 cents for every dollar they spend; that bill lands squarely on the shoulders of everyone’s children and grandchildren. This is not fair to them, and shame on us boomers for enabling that; every generation should pay its own way.
Second, who is going to serve those 500,000 new patients? More than 25% of doctors do not accept new Medicaid patients because of below-market reimbursement. Eighty-two percent of those added in other states are childless adults who will be competing with parents, children, elderly and disabled for doctors who accept new patients. That does not help those who need it most.
The feds already provide North Carolina with $15 billion of our $54 billion budget. Rather than expand Medicaid, Congress should block-grant that money to states to use it as they need it; that would allow North Carolina to provide a tax credit to those who really need Medicaid so they could buy private health insurance that doctors will accept.
Walter J. Sperko
Greensboro