Race crowd’s risky conduct was alarming
I was appalled when I read that Robert Turner and his son Jason opened the Ace Speedway in rural Alamance County on Saturday night, allowing 4,000 spectators, including children, inside.
Social distancing was not required and only about 10% wore masks. Imagine the shower of “dreaded droplets” from the yelling fans, possibly infecting those attending.
I was shocked that 4,000 citizens would openly defy the recommendations of our governor based on top medical experts. I was shocked that parents would allow their children the risk of exposure to a virus with no known cure, easily transmitted, and a sometimes quick death.
I am wondering if these are the same citizens who will be voting for our next leader; the same citizens who don’t understand when a police officer says, “Get out of the car with your hands over your head”; the same citizens who carry weapons outside the Capitol? If so, what chance will our children and their children have for a safe, sane and happy life?
Ellenor Shepherd
Greensboro
Moore should have been executed by now
I read with interest, or rather disgust, the article (May 16) about the murderer Blanche Taylor Moore.
Although I am a lawyer, I was left without a cogent legal or nonlegal reason why this killer 1) has not already been executed or 2) will not be executed in the near future. After all, she was involved in three known and three suspected cases of poisoning by arsenic, a death or illness that can only be described as cruel, at the very least.
Perhaps her age, 87, is a deterrent to her execution: No governor, unless he or she has a backbone, is going to execute someone that age. So, while she can enjoy media attention and die a natural death, her victims go unavenged and remain silent, unable to speak from their graves.
If we are going to have capital punishment, let’s make it both capital and punishment and execute promptly those whose guilt is beyond question, as in the case of Moore, who, despite her advanced age, deserves to be on death row and deserves to be removed by lethal injection.
Charles A. Jones
Greensboro
‘Glossary’ promotes dangerous conduct
Charles Davenport Jr. “bastardized” our language with his COVID-19 “glossary” on May 17. At the least, his (mis)use of terms such as “masochists” is laughable.
His self-centered view that social distancing “is no imposition at all” for “anti-social creatures” like himself implies that physical distancing is an affront to responsible citizens. I was enraged by his description of “corona cowards” until our elementary-age son said he would rather be a “corona coward” than a “corona catcher.” The old “sticks and stones” adage helped me engage the rational side of my brain, as if I were helping two children solve a dispute.
Words do, in fact, matter. Mr. Davenport’s decision to use the opposites “coward” and “hero” tells me that he has a basic understanding of language and anticipated rebuttals about the definition of bravery. Ironically, those he describes as “corona cowards” have the courage to endure a new reality in a way that is safest for all. We are not “driven by paranoia and irrational fear.”
What I am frightened of is a potential outcome of his dangerous words. At worst, his “glossary” encourages others to not only ignore public health warnings, but to chastise those who follow them.
Mary Kristen Clark
Greensboro
Abrams critique was tinged with racism
Marc A. Thiessen’s racism shines through loud and clear in his “opinion” piece, “Stacey Abrams is Democrats’ Palin” (May 21). He argues that Abrams isn’t qualified to be vice president because she “never won a statewide race” and lacks foreign policy experience. (Abrams has held electoral office, serving as minority leader of Georgia’s state House.) Isn’t that an argument for Trump’s “Presi-don’t-see”? Trump had neither “experience (nor) electoral success.”
The Constitution establishes the qualifications for the office of president. The electorate votes for the “best person” among those on the ballot. Trump was qualified to be president, I hate to admit.
Was he the best? No. That designation went to Hillary Clinton, along with her 3 million extra votes. Trump only won because of the Electoral College. Nevertheless, he met the minimum qualifications.
People of color and women, in general, have had to work harder and smarter than us white guys in order to prove themselves. In Thiessen’s world, the sole qualifications must be being lily white and male to achieve the highest office.
Tom Murray
Greensboro
My encounter with health care in Wuhan
Some years ago while visiting China in advance of the Beijing Olympics (I was an official), I dislocated my shoulder on a flight from Chongqing to Wuhan. After I notified the flight crew of my situation, they arranged for me to be met by an ambulance and translator who took me to Wuhan Central Hospital, where medical staff members were waiting for me to deal with my shoulder.
Which they did, charging me 100 U.S. dollars — which included depositing me at my hotel.
Charles H. Yatman
Greensboro
