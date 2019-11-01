Greensboro Coliseum recalls fond memories
Thank you, N&R, for the piece on the Greensboro Coliseum’s 60th birthday (Oct. 27).
It’s undeniable that the coliseum’s leadership over the years, particularly the current administration, has helped create an outsized and positive reputation for our city and region. I have firsthand knowledge of who’s behind it: Our company produces The Carolina Weddings Show (the next one is Jan. 18) and for more than 20 years we’ve dealt with first-class people and logistics, every time.
But let’s get personal: the memories! I took my boys to the circus. The rodeo. To see the Globetrotters. To their first Springsteen and McCartney concerts. We got a (sweaty) high-five from UNC Coach Roy Williams at the ACC Tournament (and we sat near Phil Ford). We attended consumer shows in the Special Events Center: sometimes we look (RVs) sometimes we buy (coins).
My wife and I have seen countless Bryan series speakers, including President Clinton. I could go on, but you get the picture … and you probably have dozens of memories of your own, fellow resident.
The Greensboro Coliseum Complex is a gem. We’re glad it’s here; keep on growing.
Don Freedman
Greensboro
Walker needs to come back home, for good
Kudos to the News & Record for so quickly covering the childish stunt by Republicans to storm the congressional deposition hearings in your letters to the editor on Oct. 25.
One significant matter not addressed in those and subsequent letters was the national security breach our own Rep. Mark Walker undertook when he first took his cellphone into the secured room of the hearings, but secondly, actually transmitting out from the room on his cellphone. By doing so, he has now become a “marked” man for our foreign adversaries to exploit.
In counter intelligence parlance, he has possibly been compromised by his willingness to ignore rules designed to protect our national security interests. The best thing we can do is to bring him home and keep him away from Washington.
So much for patriotism.
Bill Fullington
Greensboro
What about Johnson?
Regarding the killings on Nov. 3, 1979, and local ministers’ requests for a more “substantive” apology from the city of Greensboro: When is Nelson Johnson going to apologize?
Harry Kutchei
Greensboro
Let’s measure Trump by his own promises
Recent letters here have appeared describing the accomplishments of Trump’s presidency. However, for those with short-term memories, let us review his promises made when he was a candidate. Remember when he said he was going to:
- Bust Obama for bugging the Trump hotel.
- Show his tax returns.
- Build a wall — and have Mexico pay for it.
- Hire only the best people.
- Lower the national debt and deficit.
- Have Hillary arrested.
- Replace Obamacare with something better.
- Negotiate lower prescription prices.
- Never take a vacation while serving.
- Grow the economy by 6% per year.
- Rebuild our infrastructure.
- Bring back coal jobs.
- Use common sense to fix the mental health system.
- Drain the swamp.
None of these have been done, though he has uttered 13,000-plus documented false statements and lies.
Even the good economy we enjoy he inherited from the quantitative easing initiated by George W. Bush and sustained by Obama.
By his own standards, he is a loser.
James R. Jackson
Reidsville
President finds a way to flub his own victory
We capture and kill Baghdadi (yeah!); then Trump’s ego defeats the win.
Trump discloses classified details, giving ISIS valuable information of U.S. tactics. He credits Russia for allowing the U.S. to fly over Russian airspace, giving almost no credit to Syrian and Iraqi Kurds who provided the most information to the CIA, even after Trump’s withdrawal of troops leads to Kurdish slaughter; Trump has left troops to protect oil fields instead.
Trump’s continuation of lies/incorrect statements accelerates; he sees international politics and threats as a reality show, viewing the raid “as though you were watching a movie.”
Trump stays safe and sound, taking troops out of Syria, necessitating a quick attack rather than a thoughtful one, throws our Turk allies under the bus after they were incredibly helpful to us, and claims that Baghdadi’s death is more important than the killing on Obama’s watch of Osama bin Laden (who killed more than 3,000 Americans here!).
White House officials mourn that Trump “has no filter.” Tony Schwartz, author of “The Art of the Deal,” says that Trump’s almost complete self-absorption, short attention span and regular lying without guilt are serious matters.
We have a narcissistic and disloyal president in control; pray we survive this term!
Meredith Millard
Greensboro
