Nike has caved in to political correctness
Nike was preparing to market a line of sneakers with a Betsy Ross American flag on them. Nice gesture, and Nike needed to mend fences, but America-hater Colin Kaepernick disagreed.
He was offended by the flag, which he believes stands for slavery and oppression and racism. Multi-millionaire Kaepernick, who despises everything about the country which made him rich, is allowed to dictate what Americans can buy.
Of course, the national media says he is just exercising his freedom of speech, and the flag has become a racist symbol.
The New York Times wrote that the flag “has, at least in recent years, cropped up in association with racist ideologies.”
Really? Needless to say, Nike caved.
Nothing surprises me now. When I was growing up, Kaepernick could not have found a sewage treatment company to sponsor him.
Now the media loves him! Go figure.
I am sure that there are those unpatriotic, eternally offended souls who will run right out and buy more Nike shoes.
Personally, I will never buy another Nike product as long as I live, nor will I watch anything they sponsor, including the NFL and NBA.
Robert Gaines
Greensboro
Trump used Fourth for his political gain
This Fourth of July, I saw red. Only red.
Our annual celebration of freedom was co-opted for political gain. Donald Trump decided to roll tanks through our capital city — a sinister spectacle, evocative of a time when tanks rolled through another capital city.
On June 4, 1989, Beijing cracked down hard on student protesters, killing them in the streets of Tiananmen Square for simply wanting more freedoms.
The picture of a lone figure, a courageous demonstrator, facing down the juggernaut of Chinese government force will remain with me forever. The decision to use tanks should remind every American that Donald Trump recently praised Chinese president Xi Jinping for eliminating presidential term limits, suggesting ominously, “Maybe we’ll have to give that a shot.”
This bone-headed (bone-spurred?), ego-driven display of American military “might” and partisan division is a warning to Trump’s dissenters, both foreign and domestic. Taxpayers are on the hook for the bill, also, not private donors.
Make no mistake — neither Americans in the Revolution nor students in China died to put more power into the hands of a tyrannical government.
Claudia Lange
Greensboro
Please support efforts to eliminate poverty
As a student at N.C. A&T State University, I am working as a volunteer with the Borgen Project this summer.
I am focusing my current advocacy efforts toward the Borgen Project’s work to eliminate poverty and hunger worldwide. Those very critical issues have always caught my attention because of the widespread cases of poverty and hunger throughout North Carolina.
The Borgen Project is a nonprofit that is based in Seattle and that works to make poverty a stronger focus of U.S. foreign policy. It has provided me with an opportunity to work in concert with many other citizens who are dedicated to making sustained efforts toward the elimination of poverty worldwide.
Poverty has been a persistent problem in our nation. A multitude of organizational groups both for profit and nonprofit have been engaged in many efforts to eliminate poverty in general and hunger in particular in America and in nations worldwide.
Because of those efforts over many years, we have been able to successfully reduce gaps between poor communities and other communities.
Unfortunately, far more attention and work is necessary in order to move closer toward the ultimate goal of eliminating poverty and hunger in America and around the world.
Consequently, we need your help, advocacy and support for federal legislation that will address those critical issues.
Nijee Brown
Durham
Gerrymandering is unfair, un-American
Gerrymandering is wrong.
The drawing of voting district boundaries to allow one political party to make it certain that it will win an election virtually every time is un-American. We all believe in a level playing field, in fairness.
If your favorite football team is playing a game, you want a level field. You don’t want the players to have to play every game with the field tilted downward against them so that they have to run uphill the entire game. They would always lose.
This is what Democratic candidates face in many North Carolina state legislative districts and in congressional districts as well.
It’s wrong and it’s un-American. We are better than this. Americans have always believed in fairness.
Let’s make our elections fair again. Let’s get an independent commission to draw the boundaries.
Gary Parker
Archdale