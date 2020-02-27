If anything, we should support young voters
It is a sad, if predictable, commentary on the current state of politics to find people objecting to young people voting (“Busing students to polls to vote gets mixed reaction,” Feb. 25). Rather, we should be celebrating.
A habit established at a young age is likely to stick for many years. Students being taken to the polls to vote will grow up to become informed, regular voters — something that we claim to want. Indeed, after every election, commentators bemoan the pathetic turnout (under 60%) and note, correctly, that in other countries the turnout routinely exceeds 80%.
These young adults are seeing their civics classes come to life and are being shown that their actions and opinions matter. In an increasingly cynical world, how can we not celebrate impressing the habit of exercising one of our few civic responsibilities?
The schools are now turning out informed, engaged voters. There may yet be hope.
The Rev. Beth Woodard
High Point
GCS student voters are learning by doing
A field trip to the polls. Classroom learning before and after to understand our election process.
What better learning could there be than a combination of teaching and hands-on doing? It’s very similar to learning about art and visiting a museum.
Kudos to Guilford County Schools for this excellent educational experience.
Ronnie Grabon
Greensboro
Young people benefit from real-word voting
Thank you , Guilford County Schools, for taking our new voters to the polls. Every teacher knows that, while a picture may be worth a thousand words, an experience is worth a million.
Thank you, high school teachers, for teaching our students the history of our country and the vital importance, the right and the responsibility, of participating in the electoral process, and actually practicing what they have learned in the classroom.
I was privileged to be a fifth-grade teacher at Joyner Elementary School. The Kids Voting curriculum was always a highlight of the year for me as well as for my students. Lessons included reading about our voting process: how it works, how we register and vote, and finally casting a vote in a Kids Voting booth at the polls where the parents voted on Election Day ... out of the books, out of the classroom and into the real world.
What better way to learn?
Hilda Courter
Greensboro
Health care is costly, locally and nationally
The second-largest use of taxpayer dollars in the Guilford County budget is paying for health care. And that does not include the cost of providing health insurance and workers’ comp to county employees. That is the cost of the county Health Department and its various agencies (https://tinyurl.com/wtgcsts). Think about that.
And that doesn’t count the money spent by the three cities and nine incorporated towns in Guilford County.
Now think about 100 North Carolina counties.
Now think about 50 states.
Wouldn’t one government agency be cheaper to run than the thousands of government agencies that are taxing us and running our health care now?
That’s conservative thinking.
Billy Jones
Greensboro
Our greed is about to destroy this planet
Global warming is the beginning of the end; the cause is man.
Man has become a cancer on the Earth and if we do not change our ways we will not be able to undo what we have done.
The effects are now happening faster than was initially anticipated and are beginning to snowball. If man does not get the dollar signs out of his eyes, start seeing what is really important, and make the hard changes that need to be made, he will be sorry.
We can do without the dollar. Everything will be just fine with out it.
Mother Nature is going to react. The conditions that man is creating will help her do just that.
And America is leading the way. Shame on us.
I’m sure we will not be the first race to destroy its own planet.
We could be one of the races that saved itself if we get serious about it.
Unfortunately I do not think man is intelligent enough to conquer his greed.
Oh well. Maybe next time.
Alton Wheeler
Greensboro
Do elected officials hold public meetings?
Is public accessibility to constituents, even during election campaigns, customary here in our area or not?
Forget town halls — do they even hold constituent office hours or engage much on social media?
Some don’t even respond to written letters (not form letters from causes) once in office.
Yet there are many carefully chosen private events that they do attend.
I address this to both parties. Why vote if officials will not personally connect with constituents as their top priority?
Peter Larson
Greensboro
