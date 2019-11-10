Petition on conduct policy is misleading
The Guilford County Board of Education is taking public comments on a proposed change to the student discipline policy which would allow parents and students to appeal short term suspensions in an effort to provide all students their right of due process.
Giving parents and students a chance to be heard, ask questions, understand the reason a suspension was imposed and have that suspension reversed and/or expunged from their record if a mistake was made can only improve our schools and promote student success in school.
There is a petition circulating, on change.org, by some in the community who are against this change. Unfortunately, it is full of misinformation, fearmongering and blatantly prejudiced views about African American students.
There is also a petition on ipetitions.com supporting the change. I have read both petitions, watched board meeting discussions about the policy changes, and read news articles and GCS explanations of what the policy change would mean.
I will be supporting this change by signing the petition in favor, responding to gcscomments@gcsnc.com, writing board members, and attending the Nov. 12 board meeting.
I hope you will do your own research and lend your support as well.
Diane McFarland
Greensboro
Five days, four new homes in Greensboro
Maybe in a good town like Greensboro it’s commonplace to see two forces for good change the trajectory of four families’ livelihood in five days’ time.
Maybe this is just how Greensboro rolls.
But if, by chance, your readers missed Habitat for Humanity and the Greensboro Builders Association building four homes in five days, perhaps they’d welcome some observation from somebody who’s never seen the likes of such magnanimous magnitude.
Long hours, countless gifts of time, hard work and generosity help families buy and build their own beautiful Habitat home. This by itself is amazing. But then a good group like The Greensboro Builders Association comes along and says, “Let’s build four Habitat homes in a week!
“Let’s volunteer 120 hours of time, so we can hand the keys to the home owner Friday night!”
As a result, this tremendous partnership built their 64th house together last week. What a gift, Greensboro, to have these life-changing organizations leading the way for healing, hope and good.
Mind you, this is only the observation from somebody who spent a great day with some dear friends on Picard Street. What a day.
What a partnership. Wow!
Leslee Wray,
Mount Gilead
Trump as described in a prayer of excuses
This prayer pre-dates our 2016 election, but does describe our current president, and all of his apologists:
That didn’t happen.
And if it did happen, it wasn’t that bad.
And if it was that bad, that’s not a big deal.
And if it is a big deal, that’s not my fault.
And if it was my fault, I didn’t mean it.
And if I did mean it …
You deserved it. Amen.
I have no respect for an elected representative, looking us in the eye, and saying this is not worth investigating.
We did not elect you to be someone’s errand boy.
James Franz
Greensboro
We’ll keep losing out until we lose the GOP
For months, Gov. Roy Cooper and the Republican General Assembly in North Carolina have been at odds over a budget.
Gov. Cooper wants to provide Medicaid health care coverage to 450,000 to 650,000 North Carolina citizens while Republicans do not.
The Republicans do not trust our federal government’s word to provide 90% of the money for the coverage.
As a result, North Carolina is one of 14 states where needy citizens are going without health insurance.
Thirty-six other states that provided the coverage are proving Republican thinking to be a farce.
Medicaid expansion would result in 35,000 more citizens in Guilford Country receiving health care. A study at George Washington University projects 2,700 more jobs in Guilford Country within three years, generating $638 million to the local economy and resulting in $7.6 million in tax revenue from 2020 to 2022 — if Medicare were expanded.
The Medicaid issue is the main hurdle on this budget but not the only one. On education, Gov. Cooper’s proposal calls for an 8.6% pay raise for public school teachers. The Republican Assembly proposes only a 3.8% raise.
North Carolina is losing millions in federal dollars and losing teachers while citizens are losing health care and maybe their lives. The answer is that North Carolina needs to lose its Republican General Assembly.
Jim Dye
Pleasant Garden
