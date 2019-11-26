Heroes of D-Day would be appalled
Last week, a decorated Marine Corps veteran suggested that we visit the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, Va. It was far more than expected — brilliantly executed, and emotionally charged. Among the 156,000 troops invading Normandy on 6 June 1944 were the Bedford Boys. The tiny town of Bedford, population 3,200, sent 44 men into war. Thirty-seven of them stormed ashore on Omaha Beach. Twenty of them died that day. The memorial recognizes the valor, fidelity and sacrifice of all 9,000 Americans who died to secure our freedom.
I don’t doubt that most of those brave American soldiers would be appalled by the cowardice and dishonesty that pervade our Senate. Those patriotic men and women fought on two fronts against tyranny. Parts of our Congress seem hellbent on sustaining the destabilizing forces that Americans died to eliminate.
Shame on you for supporting someone who lacks the mental, emotional or ethical qualities necessary to govern. Shame on you for lacking the courage to oppose a home-grown tyrant whose vengeance could cost you votes. There’s a difference between selfless patriotism and selfish preservation.
Given senatorial biases, I suggest that Democrats explore censure versus impeachment. That might actually stand a chance of passing.
Bill Shore
Greensboro
Trump thinks he’s above law; he is not
Donald Trump boasted that he could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and not lose any voters. The impeachment hearings challenge Trump’s arrogant claim that he is above the law.
Witnesses have given compelling evidence that the president was trying to bribe Ukraine to announce investigations that would smear Joe Biden and deny that Russia had interfered in our 2016 election. Moreover, Trump himself provided two smoking guns to prove his guilt: 1) the transcript of his July 25 call with Zelensky asking for these specific investigations; and 2) the hold he ordered on aid for Ukraine’s war against Russian invasion.
Trump not only used tax money (foreign aid) for his bribe, but also to fund the three public servants (Sondland, Volker and Perry) he ordered to work with Rudy Giuliani to explain the bribe to Zelensky: no release of military aid until he announced the bogus investigations on CNN. The Constitution specifically mentions bribery as grounds for impeachment and removal from office. Since Trump refuses to present any evidence to dispute this charge, it’s up voters to decide whether he is, indeed, above the law.
Denise Baker
Greensboro
Same words get very different reactions
It is curious how the same statement can be interpreted so differently depending on a person’s political bent. For instance, U.S. Ambassador Sondland’s Nov. 20 statement during his testimony at the impeachment hearings concerning his direct communication with the president. Sondland said he asked the president: “What do you want from Ukraine? I keep hearing all these different ideas and theories and this and that. What do you want? It was a very short, abrupt conversation, he was not in a good mood, and he just said, ‘I want nothing. I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo. Tell Zelensky to do the right thing,’ something to that effect.”
Upon hearing this, half the people took it at face value and believe it exonerates the president. The other half believe it means something other than what was stated and that it proves the president is guilty. When words no longer mean what they say, and presumption and hearsay are considered “credible testimony,” it would appear that hearings in the House of Representatives are little more than political theater and serve no real purpose.
Tom Kirkman
High Point
Dems’ radical agenda finally being exposed
Democrats, the self-proclaimed party against discrimination and hate, have reversed course. They now favor all three if they get to dictate whom to discriminate against, which groups to hate, which groups to harass, and whom to blacklist. Their war against men (especially white men), Christians, policemen, rule of law, common sense, self-sufficiency, rugged individualism and truth proves their stump speeches are only lip service. There is nothing that is “grass-roots” about their protests and anti-business boycotts, staged violence at Trump rallies and other vile, deceitful acts against conservatives. They have shadow groups hiding behind nonprofits, street violence, and border protests, all geared to “make the majority believe they are a minority” so it will shut up and give up. Rush Limbaugh found a group of 10 responsible for the thousands of letters of protest sent to his sponsors. Bottom line: It is almost impossible for today’s left to win elections except in the most radical, dysfunctional areas (San Francisco, Los Angeles , Chicago, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Detroit, i.e., long-term liberal cities). Voters are finally seeing the true colors of their once-respectable party.
Janice Wangard
Ruffin
