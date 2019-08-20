Trump knows who is in charge on gun issue
President Trump is again making some noise about background checks. He did the same when high school students in Parkland, Fla., were massacred.
A day later,the NRA came calling. They explained to him how this works:
“We give you Republicans lots of money and the assurance of no primary challenger and you (Republicans) tolerate a certain number of Americans, including kindergartners, torn to pieces by battlefield weapons with high-capacity magazines.
“And, oh yes, we write all gun laws.”
The next day Trump folded his tent like the dearly departed Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.
This is not complicated. If you want to go to Walmart, or a farmer’s market, or a movie, and not fear violent death, vote every state and federal Republican out of office.
A vote for Sen. Thom Tillis is a vote for a bulletproof backpack for your grandchild. Call Tillis and see what he has to say. Please, God, let me be wrong.
Don’t bother to call Ted Budd or Mark Walker. They are lost causes. Just vote them out.
M. Craig Fuller
High Point
No one has the right to be a mass killer
One hears a lot about the Second Amendment and the “necessity” to keep arms to protect against the overzealous control of government. Really?
If you want to see an overzealous government look to China. Now what would be the effect if those people had hunting guns, semi-automatic weapons, pistols, high-capacity magazines and all of that found in the hands of the American public today?
The government would get armored vehicles, fully automatic weapons, maybe an RPG or two. Oh! They already have that!
But that couldn’t happen here because we have the Second Amendment, or, could it?
Instead, we have individuals who feel so driven in their convictions that they are willing to die and kill others because of their beliefs, misguided though they may be. We need to reduce the intensity of those convictions.
But, in the meantime, we need to reduce the lethality of the means by which those people display their beliefs.
It is my opinion, and apparently, that of the majority, that “Life, Liberty & The Pursuit of Happiness” trumps (no pun intended) the right of an individual to carry a weapon of mass killing.
It’s obvious we don’t deserve it.
Paul Herger
High Point
In this nation, we see violence as a solution
A recent letter stated, “Anyone with half a brain knows it isn’t either the guns or the rhetoric that’s responsible mass shootings.”
I agree. But I would rather rely on folks with more than half a brain.
The exact causes of human behavior cannot be known. We can, however, use abductive reasoning to seek the likeliest explanation, given what we know.
What differences make mass shootings so prevalent in the U.S. and not elsewhere?
Rule out cellphones, since per capita usage in the U.S. doesn’t even rank in the top 20 countries.
And violent video games and entertainment are a global pandemic.
One big difference is we are more inclined to use violence or threat of violence to solve problems. Just look to the ever-increasing and unquestioned military budget and the cutbacks at the State Department.
And the U.S. does have more guns, many more guns, per capita, than any other country.
As for rhetoric, almost a year ago, a Politico magazine article stated, “Vilifying rhetoric has contributed to mass violence and even genocide when weaponized against minority groups, as in Nazi Germany, and in Rwanda and the Balkans during the 1990s.”
If we only had a brain!
Kim Carlyle
Greensboro
Enemies not welcome in Israel or at home
No one would knowingly open his or her front door for someone intent on harm and neither should Israel. Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib have been vocal in their anti-Israel sentiments and their support for the anti-Israel BDS Movement.
These actions have consequences. No country is required to open its borders to known enemies of its people.
Elected members of Congress must act like Americans in support of long-term allies if they expect to be treated like honored friends.
Omar and Tlaib will never be perceived as such due to their vocal denigration of Israel and their support for enemies of Israel.
Since Democrats favor taking offense at everything, they should not be surprised that many Americans are offended by the opinions and alliances of these women.
Political correctness is the enemy of truth and common sense — a weapon related to censorship employed by Democrats to silence opposition voices. Israel was right to deny entrance to Omar and Tlaib.
Any American not understanding this is part of the problem— not the solution. Poison pills are to be avoided rather than swallowed.
Unfortunately, Omar, Tlaib, anti-Christians, anti-Semites and all avowed socialists are poison pills to Israel and America.
Hopefully, they will not be returning to Congress after the 2020 elections.
Janice Wangard
Ruffin