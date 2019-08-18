If this isn’t racism, then what it is it?
I was perplexed by Gary Abernathy’s column (Aug. 3) claiming that President Trump’s tweets and comments taunting four U.S. Congresswomen of color to go back to their home countries were “stupid, confusing and childish but not racist.” He further argues that “systemic inequality is not racist. It is simply unfair.”
It seems to me that comments or tweets, be they “stupid and confusing” or not, that denigrate four women because of their heritage clearly fall into the category of racism. Furthermore “systemic inequality” that maintains privileges for one class or ethnic group at the expense and harm of others (in President Trump’s case, Latinos and African Americans) is the very definition of racism.
Mr. Abernathy’s own words that seek to absolve President Trump of racism (and many of his ardent followers) instead indict him (and them).
Stan Faeth
Browns Summit
If Trump’s not racist, why the racist words?
Some letters to the editor in recent days have insisted that the president is not a racist. I will respectfully disagree with that opinion. Did the El Paso shooter look to “shoot Mexicans” on his own or was he encouraged by the president’s divisive rhetoric? To quote the president’s favorite news channel, “We report, you decide.”
The president’s opposition to abortion was cited as a reason that he’s not a racist (letter, Aug. 9). There is no logical connection with abortion and racism. If abortion opponents were as concerned about babies as they apparently are about fetuses, maybe fewer fetuses would be aborted.
Lastly, another point was that Democrats have “no love for America.” Excuse me, I am an honorably discharged veteran and a career government employee. I love this country as much as the writer does, I am just strongly opposed to this administration’s divisive rhetoric and policies. As the famous quote states “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.”
James Galler
Stokesdale
Abortions should be up to each individual
I am a 91-year old male who has always had a respect for life, all life. But if I had been a teenage girl with an unwanted pregnancy, I would certainly not have wanted my government to prevent me from having an abortion (if that was my choice.) And yet, most (not all) of my right-leaning friends, who in many other ways don’t like “big government” interfering with their personal lives, favor all sorts of barriers to this most personal and difficult decision. Why is that?
Abortion is not a societal problem. Just the opposite. We are suffering from over-, not under-, population. Unwanted children are not in short supply. Why not let this individually chosen method of birth control take place unimpeded? It causes no hardship on society or any of its members, except perhaps the pregnant woman.
I respect the life of the fertilized egg, zygote or embryo, but I also respect the life of its owner. One can’t have it both ways.
George Haeseler
Greensboro
MVP Southgate is not worth the risk
“We do not anticipate long-term or significant impacts.” This is repeated many times in the Draft Environmental Impact Study, commonly following how an aspect of this project could adversely impact our region’s surface water, wetlands, private wells and land. The MVP mainline gained Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approval yet continues to amass hundreds of violations, lawsuits and stop work orders.
MVP Southgate would cross 224 water bodies. The Sandy, Banister and Dan rivers are all in the path. The Dan is listed in the National Rivers Inventory, meaning it possesses “outstandingly remarkable natural or cultural values ... considered to be of national significance.” We should be focusing on improving and protecting our rivers and tourism. Any risk to the watershed is a risk to public health, wildlife, tourism and economic development. Our resources are the best assets we have. We can’t afford to risk them for corporate profit and minor temporary benefits.
We all deserve access to clean, drinkable, swimmable and fishable water. We all deserve to keep our land if we choose. We deserve the right of freedom over eminent domain abuse. MVP Southgate is not worth the risk.
Steven Pulliam
Stoneville
The writer is the Dan Riverkeeper.
Ultimate hypocrisy
The release of “The Hunt,” a movie by Hollywood “elites” depicting other “elites” capturing, then hunting down and killing “deplorables” for sport, has been delayed (N&R, Aug. 11).
These are the same Hollywood “elites” who constantly lecture the rest of the country on gun control and civility while making millions on gun violence and incivility. You be the judge: Is this the ultimate in hypocrisy?
Jim Turnage
Greensboro