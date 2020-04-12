Toughen up, America. This isn’t that awful.
Just finished reading about the restrictions being lifted in Wuhan after 11 weeks.
Eleven weeks? And we’ve only had about four weeks in quarantine! Golly, how are we possibly going to stay in even one more week? I’ve got to go to a class, a dinner with friends, a game of golf or tennis or basketball, etc.
Are you listening to yourselves? You live in one of the most affluent countries in the world, with every luxury known to man at your fingertips, and you’re whining like a 10-year-old spoiled brat! Get over it! Have you ever read any literature about the Holocaust? Well then, take a look around at your kitchen pantry; your comfy bed with cotton sheets and warm blankets; your wardrobe; your refrigerator to give you a cold glass of water; your microwave to serve up a hot cup of soup; your big-screen TV; your smartphone; your computer, videos and game consoles.
Then tell me you can’t survive seven more weeks of isolation. Get over it!
Cindy Sullivan
Greensboro
Protesters have no right to violate order
In response to “Abortion protesters” (April 6): As a young woman living in the Triad, I am appalled that anti-choice activists have chosen to put their limited view of women’s rights above public health and common sense. Despite the temporary stay-at-home order last week, four male activists protested at a Women’s Choice Clinic in Greensboro on March 28, and now other members of their group are suing Greensboro’s mayor and a police lieutenant for First Amendment infringement.
If these activists won’t stop during a pandemic, as a NextGen North Carolina organizer, I can’t stop, either. But I’m considering the health of my community by working digitally to raise awareness of happenings like this and organizing the youth vote to remind those trying to strip away the right to choose that we won’t allow it. We will use our voices to let our fellow citizens know that we want this right protected.
The best way to ensure this right is protected is by showing up to vote this fall to elect representatives who care about people and our rights. Make sure you’re registered to vote because, while life all around us has changed, the November election isn’t going anywhere.
Andrea Stitzel
Greensboro
Creating unity is not in Trump’s toolbox
Last Sunday, as I listened to Jake Tapper rhetorically ask the president to define his overall plan for protecting Americans from the COVID-19 pandemic, I thought, “What a silly question.” It’s obvious. It’s the same plan since his ascension to the Oval Office: Watch Fox News; listen to such sages as Hannity and Limbaugh; take no responsibility for his actions; blame anyone else except himself; and act only when the stock market drops.
There’s no doubt this nation needs to come together more than ever in my lifetime. Mr. Trump has declared this is no time for politics to rule the day, as he blames the Democrats for not preparing properly for a novel disease. Unity is not within the president’s capabilities. He leads by scapegoating. He attempts to remain in power by appointing sycophants and eliminating the safeguards against abuses of power.
Today’s focus needs to be on taking care of our needy. At the same time, we all must cull the false prophets from the heroes as we go. The future life of our democracy depends on the removal of Mr. Trump from office. MAGA. Hold him accountable.
John Dickey
Greensboro
Truthful, transparent? No. Childish, petty.
One of your readers alleged that the president is “transparent” and “factual.” That is, based on recent events, an interesting point of view.
What happened to “If you want a test you can get a test” or “Like a miracle the virus will disappear”? Add those quotes to “the states are responsible for their own equipment” and “If they’re not nice to us don’t call them.” So, instead of truthful and transparent, let’s consider alternative facts, also known as lies, with a side order of childish, petty and vindictive behavior. I’m still waiting for my test, by the way.
Jim Galler
Stokesdale
Photo of sign was crude, coarse, crass
Regarding the April 5 Life article “If you don’t laugh, you cry”: One sentence from the article is, “Laughter can be the best medicine so long as it’s within the bounds of good taste.” I totally agree, but the tasteless sign from Ohio crossed the line (“If you can smell the fart, they’re too close”!) It is crude, coarse and crass.
It’s unbelievable that this photo would be on the front page of Life. Years ago when I was teaching eighth-graders, and we used the N&R as a teaching tool, my students would have laughed uproariously at that sign, but I would have been embarrassed.
Gloria Carroll
Eden
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.