Election result hinges on quality candidates
The next presidential election is being decided now — not in November 2020.
Selection of candidates is key to results. Both political parties are shaping the results today.
Republicans are seduced by spoils of executive power and support the flakiest president ever. His re-election is their objective — not what’s best for Republicans or for America.
Democrats dangle extremist candidates with impractical ideas.
Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, fighting for the “most liberal” title, promise impossible schemes.
Old Joe is lovable, if capable. But lesser-knowns impress.
If 2015-16 taught us nothing about candidate selection, remember the choices.
While the Republican primary voters assumed the embarrassing populist would surely lose as we got closer, Trump out-shouted the other Republican candidates. His minority base was equally loud but active.
Democrats had no such problem. Hillary Clinton, the assumptive winner of the nomination and the election, watched the ultimate results in disbelief — as did her followers.
The two-party system let us down by offering two candidates who forced people to choose the lesser of evils.
Now is the time to demand candidates that are sensible, embrace the ideals of the majority of citizens and most important, what’s good for America.
Phil Koch
Greensboro
It’s past time to discuss and fix our gun laws
I am sitting at dinner at East Coast Wings reading in the News & Record about potential gun laws that make perfect sense to me (and I carry a concealed weapon everywhere that is legal).
But our legislative system (policies and procedures) keeps us from having honest and frank discussions in the Senate and House and then voting on them. Why?
I do not want to have to vote for a Democrat just to fix this.
Let’s somehow fix the system and then I can vote for the candidate (Republican or Democrat) who best aligns with my entire perspective.
Joey Harding
Greensboro
Trump’s tariffs will cost the American taxpayer
The latest Trump tariffs took effect Sept. 1 and sent the price of consumer goods higher. The 15% tariff will affect $112 billion in Chinese imports.
The previous tariffs had targeted industrial goods but now everyday household items — valued at $250 billion in Chinese products — are taxed.
Higher tariffs are scheduled to kick in this Dec. 15, just before Christmas, that will result in 99% of Chinese goods being taxed, per the Peterson Institute of International Economics.
The Trump tariffs have raised the average tariffs on Chinese imports from 3.1% in 2017 to 24.3%.
As a result, you and I will pay more for shoes, toys, electronics, diapers, sporting goods and meat and dairy products.
The other bad news is the American farmer has lost his big market in China.
According to the Tax Foundation, Trump could be the first Republican president to raise taxes since George H.W. Bush. J.P. Morgan estimates the import tax would cost the average household up to $1,795 a year.
The increase would amount to $200 billion annually, which is larger than the $165 billion average annual reduction in the 2017 Tax Act and Jobs Act.
It is apparent the average American is getting the shaft in the economic crossfire.
Jim Dye
Pleasant Garden
Discrepancies in drug prices make no sense
At age 89 I have a number of medical issues that require various medications.
So I have a question regarding Big Pharma’s pricing practices.
There is one particular medication that I was paying more than $95 per prescription for until I was told to use one of those discount prescription cards.
So I went into one pharmacy and was told it would wind up costing me even more.
Then I went to another drug store and they honored the card and I wound up paying just over $20!
Why the ridiculous discrepancy in price and why hasn’t the government cracked down on the price of various medications?
It seems to me many people requiring medications are being ripped off by the pharmaceutical manufacturers who seem to enjoy playing “Guess the Price” with those who can’t afford playing with their very lives to survive these mean-spirited practices. Let the (long overdue) investigations begin!
Herb Stark
Mooresville
