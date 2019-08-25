Driver using a phone shatters a man’s life
My friend is in the hospital. He has multiple leg breaks; at 26 — the prime of life — his legs must be reconstructed with rods and screws.
He will endure multiple surgeries, lengthy rehabilitation therapy and months before he can walk again. Unable to perform his job, a lack of income could make him homeless.
How did this happen? He was heading to work on his motorcycle when a woman chatting with her grandchildren on her cellphone turned left in front of him; he hit the car, flew off his bike, and hit a pole. She’ll have to pay a small fine; his life will never be the same. Is this justice?
Researchers say the human brain can focus on only one thing at a time; AAA tells us that a cellphone — handheld or not — makes a driver as dangerous as someone driving legally drunk. I think cellphone drivers who cause accidents should be treated like drunks, including criminal charges for vehicular assault and reckless endangerment.
While her insurance will pay the bills, that can’t make up for the damage done to him.
Will you be the next cellphone driver to leave someone maimed, unemployed, and homeless?
E. T. Edwards
Greensboro
Trump plans to run again ... and again?
Listening, America?
Your president is defining his domestic policy. With Jared Kushner leading the hired “chant section,” Trump has become more vocal with his comments about serving more presidential terms than the Constitution allows.
If these sentiments were espoused by any other politician, I could easily laugh with other rational citizens. This self-entitled narcissist, however, has been pampered and protected from the consequences of his inhumanity by unearned wealth his entire life. Discriminate against people of color? No problem; we’ll counter sue and pay the fines when backed into a legal corner.
Harass or molest women? Are you kidding me? “When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. …” Besides that’s what hush money and nondisclosure agreements are for, right?
There is no doubt Trump’s America will be a kowtowing, rich white man’s nation with massive debt. You may disagree, but the proof is in the pudding. He fires all those with whom he disagrees. The upper 1% of the nation has received three quarters of his failed tax cut. Hate crimes increase.
Remember the words of David Duke: “We are going to fulfill the promises of Donald Trump.”
John Dickey
Greensboro
Smart city, smart science, smart tourism
A lot of great people and organizations in Greensboro are looking at workforce development, retention of graduates from local universities, recruitment of new businesses to our community, and so much more. Simultaneously, we need to finally focus on a creative vision and tourism plan for Greensboro and Guilford County.
People and businesses are innately drawn to communities where “quality of life” is driven by a sense of innovation and perpetual dynamism linked to the history, character, culture and unique features of a particular location.
Greensboro’s vast green spaces, our blue denim roots, our Revolutionary War history, our evolving arts culture and our three-in-one approach to immersing families and new visitors in the life sciences (Greensboro Science Center) are just a few examples of core themes that are rich and ready to be cohesively wrapped into a vision that sets Greensboro apart.
As we work in silos and vacuums trying to manage, build and reinvent our individual projects, imagine a carefully created tourism task force with the sole purpose of first defining and then ultimately designing a comprehensive portrait of Greensboro.
It is time that we better understand the treasures we already have, mine our imaginations and envision an even greater economic future through smart tourism.
Glenn Dobrogosz
Greensboro
The writer is CEO of the Greensboro Science Center.
In the America I know, all are created equal
If Paul Camp’s supposition that half the voters in the nation are white supremacists is true (letter, Aug. 19), then one might as well eliminate the word “democracy” from our nation. The greatness of our nation depends on the foundation that “all men are created equal.”
One thing is certain: Mr. Camp believes that his white skin makes him a superior person to any other races. Perhaps the Asian and Indian races, among others, ought to be relegated to slavery? Or President Obama should have been vilified rather than praised as one of our greatest presidents?
This kind of egocentricity, not rare by any means, is difficult to fathom in a free country.
George Kiorpes
Greensboro