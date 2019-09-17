Addressing climate a no-lose proposition
“How strange that the nature of life is change, yet the nature of human beings is to resist change,” wrote Elizabeth Lesser.
Sounds like a mantra for the climate change debate.
At this juncture, we all should be asking ourselves: What’s to lose by taking some action to hedge our bets on whether life for our grandchildren is going to be as breathable and drinkable as we’ve known it?
Congress has before it the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763).
The cool thing about it this legislation is that it puts front and center the Republicans’ mantra to let the open market work for us. Until we dare to put a price on carbon, which will put a value on how much we want that legacy for our grandkids, we’re pretty much at the mercy of every Florence, Michael or Dorian churning through a hyper-heated atmosphere.
The rest of Lesser’s quote: “And how ironic that the difficult times we fear might ruin us are the very ones that can break us open and help us blossom into who we were meant to be.”
Stephen McCollum
Greensboro
It’s important for all to care about climate
Thank you for the two pieces on climate change published on Sept. 8. To me, addressing climate change seems the most important issue going into 2020, since if the worst possible results of global warming come about, none of the other issues, except health care, will really matter.
President Trump’s attitude is especially disturbing. A recent editorial in The New York Times suggested that Mr. Trump was not merely fiddling while the planet burns, but also fanning the flames.
A letter published on Sept. 12 suggested that, despite the “fear mongers” (presumably meaning 97% of the world’s premier scientists), there was no “looming environmental disaster.” I guess quite a few people share this opinion, suggesting to me that either they aren’t paying attention or they just don’t care.
Voters: Please pay attention; and if you love your grandchildren, present or future, please care!
Richard G. Cox
Greensboro
Trump doesn’t do ... he undoes things
Presidents have often stated lofty goals for our nation in pursuit of “a more perfect union.” Kennedy launched our space program; Johnson passed the Civil Rights Act, installed Medicare and declared a “War on Poverty”; Nixon created the Environmental Protection Agency; Bush expanded Medicare to include prescription drugs; and Obama sought universal health care with the Affordable Care Act. All are programs that have benefited our citizens and our society.
In contrast, the Trump administration has effected a War on the Truth, the Poor, the Environment, Health care and Immigration. Truth was, and has been, sacrificed from the beginning with “alternative facts” and lies. Scientific evidence has been curtailed to only state the administration’s position. Even weather reports must conform to the president’s false statements. Auto manufacturers are being pressured by the government to stop designing and producing more efficient vehicles. This administration has attacked social programs by installing new restrictions designed to lessen both the benefits and the persons eligible. Public housing repair funds are being eliminated with disastrous consequences for those trapped in those conditions.
This is the true success of the Trump presidency.
Jade Osborne
Greensboro
Best answer to NRA is a rival organization
How can the influence of the powerful NRA be countered?
I suggest that the numerous gun-safety groups and organizations across the country come together under a new, aggressive umbrella lobbying force: The National Gun Safety Association.
Such an association could be funded, on part, by socially responsible corporations whose CEOs have already appealed to Congress to do something to prevent gun violence.
Fight the big NRA donations to the Trump campaign and members of Congress.
Let’s make this gun-reform movement something Congress cannot ignore.
Susan Whitman
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.