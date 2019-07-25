Tourist site? Leave Country Park as it is.
I concur most strongly with Lea Leininger’s letter (July 21) urging the preservation and care of Country Park, the future of which appears in jeopardy thanks to an ill-advised proposal to make the park area part of a “multi-faceted” mélange of “attractions” geared to turn Greensboro into a desirable vacation destination.
While some existing facilities have much to gain, the loss of a quiet and verdant stand of 80-foot-tall oaks would be a blow to the now-peaceful park property and its supporters. A poorly thought out conglomerate of disparate sites just reinforces the degree to which our city leaders will go to try to turn the city into something it never was and never should be.
The arts center was a bad idea; the loop was a bad idea. And now we have a trifecta of grossly expensive items far less important than infrastructure and street needs. The park has existed gracefully since the 1930s; please leave it alone.
W.H. Nash
Greensboro
Tough guys
To all the men in North Carolina who chanted “Send her back!” (Ilhan Omar): When the boots kick in your door, will you hide behind your wife?
Bridget Starkey
Greensboro
The U.S. is running out of money ... by design
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the government is running out of money.
The Bipartisan Policy Center says lower revenue due to lower corporate tax collections are related to the 2017 tax cut. The $5.8 trillion cut over 10 years is estimated to cost $4.3 trillion. The cuts will take $473 billion from Medicare and $1 trillion from Medicaid that could cause 15 million Americans to lose health care.
In North Carolina the Republican legislature reduced revenue with income and corporate tax cuts. The Republican-controlled Guilford County Board of Commissioners believes cuts are the answer not raising revenue. Historically, Democratic Presidents Truman, Kennedy, Johnson, Carter and Clinton all reduced public debt. The last five Republican Presidents, Ford, Reagan, Bush 41, Bush 43 and now Trump, all increased the debt.
Bruce Bartlett, policy adviser and Treasury official under Reagan and Bush 41, and Dave Stockman, the director of Management and Budget under Reagan, blame ideological tax cutting and another motive. Republicans would raise debt so when Democrats returned to office they would have to raise taxes to get the debt back in line. The Republicans would say, “See I told you Democrats would raise your taxes.” We have been played.
Jim Dye
Pleasant Garden
Leaders must address inhumanity on border
There is no denying inhumane conditions on our southern border any longer. Separating families without any means of re-uniting them cannot be denied because it’s true. Children sleeping on concrete floors cannot be denied because it’s true. Forcing people to stand because the enclosures in which they are caged are too small to allow room to sit cannot be denied because it’s true.
Blaming these conditions on Democrats is a blatant lie, given Republicans are in control of the Department of Homeland Security. It is also the easiest way to defer responsibility and change the subject. I call on Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis and Rep. Mark Walker to immediately publicly protest these inhumane conditions. Their silence to date is deafening.
These camps are a stain on our so-called American values. Our elected representatives, like myself, are Caucasian descendants of immigrants. Were our ancestors treated like animals? Were they forced into fenced enclosures? Were they told to drink out of toilets?
The camps are a crime against humanity. Stand up and do something about it. If you lack the moral fortitude to protest the obvious, step aside and let someone else do it.
James F. Brady
Summerfield
Republicans use big government shrewdly
Ronald Reagan propelled conservatism to the forefront of the Republican Party. Commentators like Glenn Beck, Rush Limbaugh, Ben Shapiro and Candace Owens have made careers by reiterating the idea that “big government is not a solution to our problems, but is the problem.” From sweeping tax cuts for the rich to their most recent actions on citizenship and immigration, the Republican Party has pulled out all the stops, stretching every limitation of authority, to use the federal government for their own personal agenda. At any other point in history, this tyranny would be seen as an abuse of power as they exert excessive control in every way imaginable.
Those who believe in limited federal government may want to consider who is upholding their values. President Trump holds daily tantrums that fascinate everyone, while Mitch McConnell quietly dictates rank-and-file Republicans to bend the knee or leave. Our democracy is being assaulted by election interference, yet these old men are grasping at every ounce of power they can get their hands on. Take note everyone, because this is how “conservative” big government looks like under the current Republican Party.
Tyler Beall
Greensboro