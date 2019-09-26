No baby-kissing is needed in legislature
My grandfather joked about “baby-kissing” politicians.
These were politicos who worked the crowd at community events, handed out awards at high schools, never missed a Rotary Club meeting, and, yes, kissed your baby — but who were primarily concerned with building their careers by courting favor within their party or with the opposing party, if it was in power, and who voted in ways that protected their status whether or not they served the needs of their constituents.
In difficult times, the party controlling the legislature would occasionally hand these cooperative opportunists bones to throw to their communities: locally focused bits of legislation or small appropriations for things like park benches.
These one-time benevolences cost less than proper funding for schools or infrastructure, avoided adjusting taxes to benefit working people, and were less upsetting to big business than raising the minimum wage, but they could deceive people into feeling protected by their elected officials.
This was good-old-boy politics.
Today, fortunately, we can check legislators’ voting records on websites like “votesmart.org” to see which politicians work consistently for our long-term interests. Those who don’t, in either party, are manipulative “baby kissers” who cannot be trusted.
Their smiles and promises only conceal their lies.
David Hammond
Greensboro
Republicans betray their core principles
I must admit that I am feeling sorry for Republicans lately.
Since the election of Donald Trump, they have had to swallow a lot of their pride by reversing their primary objectives and oft-stated moral authority to support his behavior and policies.
Remember when Republicans were for fiscal responsibility and then voted in a trillion-dollar deficit with unnecessary tax cuts that primarily benefited the wealthiest?
Remember when Republicans chastised President Clinton for his moral dalliances and for lying under oath to the point of instigating impeachment proceedings?
Now they choose to defend their leader, who is a habitual liar and who takes sarcastic jabs at children concerned about the world they will inherit.
They deny the truth clearly before them and condone actions by their leaders that no parent would allow of their children.
Lying, bullying and cheating to win are all traits being exhibited at both the national and state levels by Republicans today.
What is missing from Republicans today is honor and a spine to do the right thing.
When one of their own speaks up to hold to account what is happening, they are turned on and cast out by their brethren.
I feel sorry for them.
Jade Osborne
Greensboro
Bill would help ensure safer water in schools
Lead in our drinking water is a serious threat that can go unrecognized.
Despite federal action to limit public exposure to lead, it continues to endanger the health and well-being of North Carolinians, especially our children. In 2018, Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools voluntarily tested for lead in their drinking water, and 41 of the 89 fixtures tested revealed unsafe levels. With this evidence, it would be unreasonable to suggest that schools in other counties are free from contamination.
While North Carolina does not require testing the drinking water in our children’s schools, that could change soon. House Bill 386, titled “Ensure Safety of School Drinking Water,” would regulate lead testing at schools, enforce a tougher standard for legal lead levels and create a remediation fund for schools.
State lawmakers, including Reps. Brockman, Clemmons and Harrison from Guilford county, are taking this direct action to protect our children.
Lead is a threat to North Carolinians regardless of their politics. We need bipartisan support to protect our kids.
The sponsors of this bill know this and with their leadership, a future where families know that they can send their kids to school and have clean drinking water.
Emery Kiefer
Greensboro
But what have Dems done for us lately?
Bob Kollar highlighted some great accomplishments (letter, “So, what is it that the GOP has achieved?” Sept. 22). Unfortunately, they all took place more than 50 years ago (don’t call the Affordable Care Act great).
What have the Democrats done since then? Can you name one thing?
President Trump has built the economy, created 7 million jobs the Democrats said were never coming back, made our country energy self-sufficient, negotiated fair trade with Canada and Mexico (USMC), set record lows in unemployment and rebuilt the military.
The Democrats have done nothing of note for 50 years while President Trump has America back on the road of greatness.
Arthur Staudinger
Oak Ridge
Same Republicans?
Remember when a conversation between Bill Clinton and Loretta Lynch on a tarmac made Republicans scream bloody murder?
Stan Garber
Greensboro
