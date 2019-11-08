Walker need to assess Trump objectively
U.S. Rep. Mark Walker’s Counterpoint article (“Inquiry hearings are a tainted process,” Nov. 5) argues that the House efforts to gather information should be run like a trial.
He either poorly understands the impeachment process, has drunk the water of Republican talking points and is confused, or he purposefully wants to cover for the misdeeds of his mentor: the president.
Is it too much to ask that our representative step back a few feet to look at this situation objectively?
Is Mr. Walker not concerned at all that our president might have done some very inappropriate things?
His recent vote suggests that he is not interested in understanding or uncovering the truth. Mr. Walker seems seriously enamored of the glitter of being in Washington and having touched the garments of power.
I implore you, Mr. Walker, to do your duty to the country. Your love affair with Mr. Trump cannot but end badly — as do all his relationships.
Don’t worry; Mr. Trump will get his day in the impeachment court — as he should.
Wayne Foster
Greensboro
Deal with message, not the messengers
A citizen sees a robbery and calls 911.
Should the criminal’s defense be that the crime is the whistleblower’s fault for making the call?
In 2015 Donald Trump’s campaign met with Russians more than 100 times in an attempt to get dirt on a political opponent and influence our election. Republicans denied the charge.
If that occurred, they argued , it would be illegal and un-American.
President Trump first claimed the meetings never happened, and then he admitted they did happen, but were not related to the dirt.
Finally he admitted they did happen, but it was the CIA, FBI and media’s fault for exposing the crime.
Gullible Americans, brainwashed by right-wing media, believed him.
Recently, Trump held up military aid to our ally while attempting to obtain dirt on a political opponent to influence our 2020 election.
First, Trump claimed the call never happened, then he admitted it did happen, but it wasn’t related to the dirt.
Finally his chief of staff admitted it did happen, but was not illegal because he released the aid.
See a pattern? It’s time to deal with the criminal behavior and stop blaming the whistleblowers.
Brad Schamp
Archdale
Budd dodges question about Trump conduct
I just saw a video of Rep. Ted Budd being asked, “Do you think it’s OK for a president to ask foreign countries to interfere in our elections?” to which he responded, “I think that’s a, uh, tricky question.”
It is not a tricky question.
The answer is an unambiguous no. In what world is it OK to ask foreign countries to interfere with Americans’ right to fair and free elections?
I am disgusted by Rep. Budd’s cowardice and his lack of fidelity to the U.S. Constitution. He is unworthy of his office, and I intend to do everything in my power to see that he does not keep it.
Rebecca King
Jamestown
President qualifies to be disqualified
President Donald J. Trump’s resume reads like an MO you’d find at a police station: draft dodger, tax dodger, user of foul-mouthed rhetoric, pathological liar, admirer of infamous leaders who asked a foreign country to dig up dirt on a possible presidential opponent.
How anyone (on either side of the aisle) can give this con artist a pass is way beyond me.
If he is still running for office if the impeachment process fails, remember his MO a year from today when you go to vote.
As an independent voter and being of reasonably sane mind, I consider this man uniquely qualified to be disqualified as a candidate for president of these United States.
Herb Stark
Mooresville
The coyote problem has obvious causes
There was a recent article regarding coyotes killing domestic cats in Charlotte.
There is a very easy solution to this problem: Do not put your domestic cats outdoors.
Ever hear the saying, “What’s good for the goose is good for the gander”?
The coyotes are killing the cats for survival, the domestic cats are killing birds, chipmunks and squirrels for sport. They do not need food because they are being feed by their owners.
Domestic cats do not belong outdoors. Have you ever seen an outdoor cat crouching down as low as possible in the bushes or tall grass while getting ready to pounce on an unsuspecting bird or chipmunk?
I have too many times and it is disgusting, to say the least — especially because it is for sport, not survival.
The coyotes, as well as foxes, are being driven out of their natural habitats because of new construction. What does one expect them to do?
It is more likely that the cats are killing more wildlife than the coyotes are killing cats.
Bob Slone
Jamestown
