What if Trump did this unto you and yours?
I would like to thank Kathleen Flanigan for her response (Nov. 17, “Evangelicals Do Care”) to my letter of Nov. 12.
She made a good point about the wonderful work that Samaritan’s Purse has done throughout the world. I would add that evangelicals also have responded in large numbers to places in our country that have been devastated by storms. Her other points I have some disagreement with.
Though there are some “bad eggs” among immigrants, just like there are among doctors, ministers and politicians, most immigrants are good people, many of them Christians wanting the same thing we do: a safe place to live with their families.
I don’t believe that Ms. Flanigan responded to my main point regarding the support evangelicals give to a man who has done many immoral acts. Among these are molesting women, lying chronically, sowing division in our country and trying to take basic medical care from people who might die as a result.
I believe that, if these acts had been done to their families, they would not be giving their support to this president, who refuses to acknowledge any wrongdoing or to seek forgiveness.
What saddens me is that I know that most of the evangelicals are good people.
Lee A. Gable
Greensboro
A lesson on the law for all democracies
Recent reporting out of Israel included the story that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been indicted on corruption charges that include breach of trust, fraud and bribery; and, as many do when caught, he blames others. The prime minister may well be forced to vacate his position and if not, he will face these charges after he leaves office.
A noted Israeli political leader made an important statement that applies to all democratic countries throughout the world when he said: “The interest of the people requires that they live in a state where no man is above the law.”
Hmm ... just wondering.
Bob Kollar
Greensboro
Paper trails a must in voting machines
When I was younger, I worked a couple of elections as an ‘’Election Day specialist.” I was bothered that the voting machine didn’t leave a ‘’paper trail.”
One election our count at the end of the night was off by one. The books showed that a certain number of people voted, but the computer count was one higher. A computer recount was done a couple of times but it kept giving out the same number. There were no paper ballots to count, just the word of the computer. I don’t remember how this was resolved, if it was.
Computers can be hacked. All voting machines should leave a paper trail or we should just vote with hand-marked ballots.
Chuck Mann
Greensboro
Burr’s Ukraine remark was a disappointment
When the issue of Russian interference in the 2016 election arose during a recent forum at Wake Forest University, Sen. Richard Burr declared, “I would say that we’re blessed with the fact that they targeted elections and not the economy.”
Rarely, in a single statement, has an individual revealed so much about his priorities.
Apparently, Sen. Burr is more concerned with protecting wealth than safeguarding our democracy.
Keith Townsend
Mt. Ulla
You don’t like Trump? Which Dem is better?
I read the latest daily installment of Trump-hating letters: “Trump is the problem, not the Democrats,” Trump was caught before he could do it,” and “Do Trump supporters want him to be king?”
Most of these letters can be summarized in one sentence: “Trump is awful and we despise him.”
I have noticed a different tactic lately: Trump voter shaming. Jose Alvarez states in his letter (Nov. 29): “The time is now for Trump supporters to decide whether it is a democracy or a monarchy they want.” Do they not remember Hillary’s “deplorables” comment? Voter shaming does not work; it actually has the opposite effect.
I have yet to see any of these regular anti-Trump writers state which candidate(s) they support and specifically why. The Democratic primaries are right around the corner. Remember the old saying that you can catch more flies with honey than vinegar? Positive persuasion works better than hostile confrontation. Try it sometime, please.
Tom Imbus
Browns Summit
