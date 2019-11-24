Discipline policy undercuts principals
Instead of spending so much time and energy counting how many black, white, Hispanic and other students are suspended, folks arguing so adamantly for the new Guilford County Schools suspension appeals policy should decide how they can be a part of the solution to help all students “do the right thing” and not be in a position to be suspended.
Students are not suspended because of ethnicity or skin color. Suspension is a result of students disrupting or creating a dangerous environment in the school.
Not once did I hear a “pro-appeals person” speak of student accountability, or of encouraging our students to strive to hold themselves to a high standard. I challenge each of them to do what many of us do: work to give students the experiences that motivate them to want to learn and to be good citizens. Students who are constantly bailed out have two strikes against them and a dim future ahead.
For our GCS administration and more than half of the school board to hold our schools’ administrations in such low esteem is a sad state. If we can’t trust our principals and assistant principals to make the right decisions, why entrust them with our students day in and day out?
Susan Tysinger
Greensboro
Liberals’ ‘takeover’ of colleges overblown
In response to Fred Gregory’s letter (“Leftists stifle voices from right on campus,” Nov. 17) claiming that the “left” has taken over the country’s institutions of higher learning and at the same time is thwarting free speech:
I would point out to him that analysis from Georgetown University’s Free Speech Project suggests this “crisis” has been a bit overblown and there is limited evidence that conservative speakers are being unfairly targeted. The American Bar Association agrees, saying protests against liberal speakers have drawn less media attention.
There are more than 4,500 colleges and universities in the U.S. Of the 90-plus incidents since 2016 in which a person’s free speech rights were presumably “threatened,” only 60 occurred on college campuses. And those primarily involved the same few speakers, who tend to delight in provoking the left.
In the meantime, the conservative Koch brothers have silently contributed $256,780,623 to those same institutions to further their conservative agenda, in some cases attaching strings such as control over curriculum. So, let me ask who is really taking over America’s colleges and universities? And since when are protests not a form of free speech?
Nancy Halloran
Greensboro
Who’s believable? It’s an easy question.
I’ve now watched big chunks on four days of the impeachment inquiry.
Putting aside the damning testimony of the witnesses who have come forward (including a military hero, a White House employee, a million-dollar donor to the Trump inauguration, and several other brave public servants), there is one thing equally telling: Many Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee and Trump himself place their best defense to the testimony in trying to attack the witnesses and ask us to believe not the people who have been willing to swear under the threat of perjury but that we should believe the people who witnessed many of the events (Giuliani, Mulvaney, Pence, Trump and many more) who refuse to put their hands on the Bible and contradict the brave people who did.
Scot Keeton
Greensboro
This week’s feast can be a meatless. Really.
This week, President Trump will take a break from watching his impeachment hearings to pardon two turkeys. Every one of us can exercise our own pardon power by choosing a nonviolent, cruelty-free Thanksgiving observance.
The 244 million turkeys killed in the U.S. this year were raised in crowded sheds filled with toxic fumes. Their beaks and toes were clipped to prevent stress-induced aggression. At 16 weeks of age, slaughterhouse workers cut their throats and dumped them into boiling water to remove their feathers.
Consumers pay a heavy price too. Turkey flesh is laced with cholesterol and saturated fats that elevate risk of chronic killer diseases. Intense prolonged cooking is required to destroy deadly pathogens lurking inside.
Now, for the good news. U.S. turkey production is down by a whopping 20% from its 1995 high of 293 million, as Americans are reducing their meat consumption. Our supermarkets carry several delicious, healthful, oven-ready plant-based roasts. This Thanksgiving, let’s give thanks for our good fortune, health and happiness with a life-affirming, cruelty-free feast of plant-based holiday roast, vegetables, fruits and grains. An internet search on “vegetarian Thanksgiving” offers more options and recipes than we could possibly use.
Rick Harris
Greensboro
