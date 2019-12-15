Is show a casualty of thin-skinned board?
The weekly program “NC Spin”on UNC-TV is being canceled at the end of December. This is one of the few programs that give an intelligent, even debate on important N.C. policies and politics between knowledgeable conservatives and moderates.
The most likely speculated reason is that panelists on “NC Spin” have criticized the UNC Board of Governors for its heavyhanded muddling of UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt’s and UNC President Margaret Spellings’ resignations.
Apparently, one or more of the Board of Governors members had their fragile-eggshell egos bruised and they crept being the scenes to have the program’s contract not be renewed at year’s end.
Basically, this amounts to further suppression of candid debate by the conservative-leaning board.
The array of policies discussed on “NC Spin” serves the public well, offering both sides of the issues. However, the board feels it has been exposed too much and needed to vindictively suppress open discussion. Hopefully, the program can be continued.
Will Truslow
Greensboro
Editor’s note: UNC-TV has announced that it has reversed its decision. “NC Spin” will get a one-year contract extension.
A few suggestions for change in Washington
I propose the following changes for the U.S. Congress:
- Establish a permanent Committee for Presidential Impeachments. We are likely to need it for the “investigation” of all future presidents, and it would clarify which committee would conduct these.
- Change the laws/rules to allow for impeachment of members of Congress.
- Change the laws/rules to remove protection of members of Congress from suits for libel or slander for comments made on the floors of the House or Senate, including committee rooms.
Bruce Raynor
Greensboro
Marcus Aurelius said this? I don’t think so.
I was surprised to see the quotation of Marcus Aurelius in a recent letter (“Go ahead, impeach and see what happens,” Nov. 27), since it wasn’t familiar to me and it didn’t sound like Marcus Aurelius. I did an internet search and found this quote often attributed to Marcus Aurelius, but only Wikiquote claimed to know where it was in Marcus Aurelius’ “Meditations,” supposedly Book I, Paragraph 17.
I checked the original Greek as well as several English translations, and there is nothing like the given quote there. I could be mistaken, but it seems that the letter writer has been duped by the internet, where many assertions can be found that are not, in fact, correct. If I am right, then this is another example of how Mr. Trump and his supporters don’t care much about finding out what the facts actually are.
Samuel Johnson
Greensboro
Editor’s note: Beyond it being widely cited in America and abroad, we also had trouble tracking down the origin of the quote. So we asked for help. Kristina Meinking, associate professor of Classical Studies at Elon University, said she could find no trace of the quote in Marcus Aurelius’ “Meditations,” where some have said it appears, or “anything similar in ancient texts that include sections about Marcus Aurelius.”
Sens. Tillis and Burr will have to choose
No matter what you think about the Ukraine story, Article Two of the impeachment of Donald J Trump is in no way disputed; that is, he has and is completely guilty of obstructing Congress’ constitutionally granted right to oversee the Executive Branch. Sens. Tillis and Burr must vote to impeach on Article Two or betray their oath of office to the people of N.C. and to the Constitution.
Joseph Saldarini
Greensboro
Trump is working against U.S. interests
Donald Trump says Ukraine interfered with the U.S. election, but 17 U.S. intelligence agencies, and Republican Sen. Richard Burr’s Senate Intelligence Committee, agree that this is a fictional narrative promoted by the Russians and that Russia alone interfered with our election.
Many Republicans in Congress repeat this Ukraine falsehood in their desperate efforts to support their political party’s president. Trump, especially in his arm-twisting of Ukraine for dirt on Joe Biden, and his Republican supporters going all-in on any conspiracy theory Trump alleges, are certainly being un-American in doing this. They are helping President Putin and Russia by continuing these false narratives. They are, in effect, working with a foreign adversary against our national security interests.
It can be argued with some substance that Trump and his Republican allies are acting treasonously. Their actions, wittingly or unwittingly, are endangering U.S. national security. As leader of the treasonous effort, President Trump could be charged with treason.
Gary Parker
Archdale
