Commercial buildings need basic standards
The Greensboro City Council will vote on minimum standards for commercial buildings at the next Council meeting on Tuesday.
As a property owner and lifelong resident, I believe we need to keep commercial properties from becoming blighted. Blight brings down neighboring property values and diminishes the quality of life for all of us.
Here are some major violations this ordinance would address:
- Supporting walls or vertical studs which seriously list, lean, buckle, or are damaged or deteriorated to such an extent as to render the building unsafe.
- Damage by fire, wind, floods or other causes as to render the building unsafe.
- Dilapidation, decay, unsanitary conditions, vermin or rat infestation, filth or contamination, or disrepair which is dangerous to the health, safety, or welfare of the occupants or other people in the city.
Greensboro can and should do better.
David B. Craft
Greensboro
Don’t toss recycling of glass items just yet
The admonition “pay me now or pay me (more) later” is relevant to the Greensboro City Council’s recent and shortsighted decision to omit glass from recycling due to increased cost and perhaps to losing a purchaser.
I wonder how much research happened to find other sources to accept glass from our city. Is there a way citizens can separate glass from other recyclables and collect glass for another potential purchaser?
There ought to be a way to continue recycling glass so we don’t increase the size and number of landfill sites and cause additional problems for future generations that will have to deal with all the discarded glass containers.
Money is certainly an issue, but our Earth can only handle so much and we are pushing it too far, too fast.
Let’s request that the city manager and City Council to do more research in an effort to locate a potential purchaser for our recyclable glass.
Lynn Bennett
Greensboro
Republicans oppose your better interests
So, you’re a staunch conservative and a proud Republican. Why?
Everything the Republican Party stands for is intended to keep us in our place.
They are against unions, against affordable health care, against raising the minimum wage, against raising taxes on corporations and the very wealthy. Under George W. Bush, they even tried to privatize part of Social Security and voucherize Medicare.
They did succeed in cutting overtime pay by changing job descriptions to add “manager” or “supervisor”, e.g., “manager of trash collection,” adding money to company profits!
Remember the Volkswagen factory in Tennessee? Volkswagen offered employees a chance to vote for a union (collective bargaining and more) and it looked as if it would pass until Sen. Bob Corker stepped in. Wonder how those folks are doing nowadays.
It’s not just Republicans in the federal government; states are just as determined to cut us out of the loop. Our Republican-led N.C. legislature refuses to expand Medicaid, denying at least 500,000 patriotic North Carolinians affordable care and cutting services in rural hospitals or even closing them.
Wake up, folks. We’re Americans first and we deserve better!
Joan Sova
Jamestown
Let’s build monument for Trump ... in landfill
After reading two letters rebuking those who protested Vice President Pence’s recent visit to Greensboro, I realized I must change my views about him — and President Trump as well.
It is our duty to welcome Trump with open arms, should we again be so fortunate as to be one of his destinations.
But we can do even better. President Trump is mortal. Sooner or later he will need a monument.
As a City Council member, Trudy Wade exhausted her energies trying to reopen the White Street Landfill. I suggest crowning that already towering landfill with an impressive structure to receive Trump’s remains. Included could be a huge bronze statue of Trump, enveloped in perpetual flames from the abundant methane (generated there by countless tons of buried garbage), and surrounded by tablets engraved with his best tweets.
Perhaps this statue could be accompanied by others of demons with flaming pitchforks.
This monument would draw the entire world’s attention. It really would!
Trump much resembles an Egyptian pharaoh, and this could be his pyramid. Its presence would put Greensboro on the map; press coverage of its construction would be extensive, and visitors would come from near and far to see it — our own local equivalent of Mount Rushmore!
Tom Kirby-Smith
Greensboro
