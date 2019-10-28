Rep. Walker should apologize to citizens
How shocking to see our congressman, Mark Walker of Greensboro, participating in the childish stunt of storming the secure hearing room last Wednesday during an impeachment deposition.
He and several dozen others rushed into the room with forbidden cellphones, pizza, sandwiches and snacks.
His face was clearly visible since he was standing in the row behind Rep. Gaetz.
All of them should be ashamed and embarrassed for acting like pre-schoolers.
We expected more from all of you. But you are not adults.
You should not even be given the dignity of representing us.
Mark Walker, you owe all the citizens of the 6th District on apology immediately.
Rodna Hurewitz
Whitsett
Maybe the Republicans should do what’s right
I do not understand why the Republicans in the House of Representatives and Senate refuse to do the right thing.
What are they afraid of? What is the worst that can happen?
Are they afraid their constituents will abandon them?
Well, why don’t they go to their constituents and explain why this president needs to be impeached?
Instead of blindly supporting a corrupt president, maybe they should actually do what they are supposed to do and sit down face to face and have a dialogue with their constituents.
Maybe they’re afraid they will lose their jobs; well maybe that is their job, to lose their jobs by doing the right thing for our country and by supporting the Constitution.
So what? Most are well-educated. They are lawyers and professional people (ironically, what Republicans label “elite”) who have jobs waiting for them after public service. Many of them are wealthy.
So I repeat: What are these Republicans afraid of?
Instead of enabling a corrupt liar and traitor to our country who violates our Constitution regularly, they need to consider what is best for our country, our Constitution and our citizens.
Republicans, stop thinking of only yourselves, be brave, take your oath of office seriously, and do what is right for our country.
History has its eyes on you.
Lisa Fullington
Greensboro
Trump shows he does not understand Syria
President Trump, you were elected, in part, to bring our soldiers home from senseless wars, but Syria was different.
Since World War II, America’s primary military mission has been to fight for and strengthen Democracy at home and abroad.
The soldiers who were stationed in places such as South Korea, Germany, Turkey and Japan believe in this mission and understand that, as in Syria, our presence prevents hostile nations from taking over smaller democracies.
Syria was different because a new form of military presence was being tested. Instead of hundreds of thousands of soldiers being deployed, a few elite forces trained the Kurds to fight for themselves and to help us defeat ISIS.
The Kurds fought beside us, taking more than 11,000 casualties while we lost four soldiers in the battle to take down ISIS in Northern Syria.
The Kurds helped America defeat ISIS. They did not deserve you cutting tail and running — leaving them to fight for their lives and homes against Turkey, Russia and a dictator who used poison gas on his own people.
There is nothing great about being a lying coward who is too lazy to read the intelligence available to him and to understand that Syria was different from Iraq.
Jo Lynn
Greensboro
Yes, Virginia, we need a Sanity Clause in D.C.
This nation and its voters are in trouble. Both political parties are destroying each other with cries of corruption and other denigrating epithets to the point where voters will be hard-pressed to vote for any of the current array of presidential candidates.
President Trump has succeeded in putting our nation in total disarray, making voters confused, to say the least. As an independent voter, I would opt for “none of the above” if the polling place had that choice.
In the meantime, we have a year to watch and read about what each party will put forth to satisfy voters.
Perhaps a “Sanity Clause” from both parties would ease tensions for all concerned.
And I don’t want to hear the old saying, “There ain’t no Sanity Clause” from either side.
Whoever is elected president will have one heck of a job Making America Friendly Again.
Herb Stark
Mooresville
