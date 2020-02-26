OK. Let’s do compare Trump versus Carter
In defense of Jimmy Carter — as if he needed any:
He was the only president to never send troops into another country. He signed the longest-standing peace agreement in the Middle East with the Camp David Accords.
He helped curb inflation by naming Paul Volcker to the Federal Reserve and raised interest rates even though this was unpopular but necessary. He deregulated the airlines, trucking industry, oil industry and railroads.
He instituted many initiatives to ween the United States off of foreign energy dependence.
He championed human rights and health not only in the U.S. but worldwide.
He sealed the deal with China that Nixon promoted but could not close.
He started the unraveling of the Soviet Union by introducing intermediate-range missiles into Europe and promoting human rights.
He was a principled man who put the U.S., its citizens and the desire to do the right and necessary things above party and his reelection.
Trump or Carter? No choice for me.
Reelect Jimmy Carter. Just think: At the present rate of growth, if Trump is elected two more times he will equal Carter’s four-year job growth rate of 10.9%.
Bob Martin
Greensboro
How could Trump possibly be worst?
Without taking sides in the ongoing “Obama worst vs. Trump best” debate, I am curious what criteria those “200 actual presidential scholars” used who “rated Trump dead last as the worst in U.S. history,” especially given some of Trump’s accomplishments (e.g., number of jobs created; 49-year low rate of unemployment claims; highest level of median household income; historic low unemployment for African Americans, Hispanic Americans and Asian Americans; almost 3.9 million Americans lifted off food stamps, etc.).
In December 2019, U.S. News & World Report listed the “10 Worst U.S. Presidents” (and even added five “Dishonorable Mentions”), and Trump’s name was nowhere to be found.
Jim Ertner
Greensboro
Trump’s greatness: Let’s dig a bit deeper
In response to Robert Goodman (letter, “Obama was the very worst U.S. president,” Feb. 21): Median income is not the same as middle-class income. Median income is an average of the upper and lower incomes. So if the upper has a significant increase, and it has, then the median income is also higher. Middle-class income is up less than 1% after inflation.
Trump has created 4 million jobs but the average monthly jobs gain under Trump so far is 191,000 — compared with an average monthly gain of 217,000 during the four years before he took office. Unemployment was 10% in 2009 but fell to 4.7% before Obama left office. Trump started at 4.7% and it was 3.5% in December 2019.
President Trump, however, is No. 1 at one thing: The debt and deficit have grown more under Trump than any president in American history in a non-recession year. The economy is setting records but Trump has almost doubled the deficit.
What’s going to happen when the economy slows? Trump has added $2.8 trillion to the national debt.
Trump is working hard to fix the debt and deficit. His proposed budget for 2019 and 2020 had significant cuts to Social Security, Medicaid and Medicare.
Working for the little man?
Steve Gilley
Reidsville
Voter fraud is real; it happened to me
Per the News & Record editorial (Feb. 25) regarding the North Carolina voter ID law:
I will at least make this comment: If your name and address appear on your mailbox, please remove them.
That information, along with knowledge of your location’s polling place, is all anyone needs to steal your vote. From personal experience, I can tell you that showing up and expecting to cast a ballot and being told that you’ve already voted is not a pleasant experience.
If a commonsense voter ID requirement will not be allowed to protect your vote, at least do what you can to personally safeguard your vote.
Tom Kirkman
High Point
It’s up to us to vote on our own time
Regarding Susan Tysinger’s letter (“GCS shouldn’t bus students to the polls,” Feb. 25): I totally agree, especially after the problems with driver shortages; they need to be paid more and students continue to arrive at school long after the bell. Something is very wrong with this picture.
And of course it’s up to each voter to get to the polls in the hours after work and school.
Elizabeth A Jones
Greensboro
