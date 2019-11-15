Don’t let Trump fool you a second time
So you voted for Donald Trump three years ago.
OK, maybe you’re a lifelong Republican, or just didn’t like Hillary Clinton, or didn’t like either and decided “eenie, meenie, miny, moe.” Or maybe you were a reality TV fan and just loved “The Apprentice.” It’s understandable, whatever the reason.
So, how about now? Trump made a lot of campaign promises: fixing roads, bridges, water systems, airports, etc., i.e., infrastructure. Also he promised better, less expensive health insurance, a GDP of at least 4% or higher, big tax cuts for the middle class, lots of manufacturing jobs, etc.
Yes, the economy is doing well and unemployment is low, but where are the high-paying infrastructure jobs? Where is the wonderful health care covering pre-existing conditions? Where are the big middle-class tax cuts, and where are the factory jobs coming back from overseas? Nowhere, that’s where!
In almost three years, Donald Trump created nothing but 13,000 lies, 11,000 tweets, hate, division and chaos. His only legislative accomplishment gave more than 80% of the tax cuts to the very wealthy and corporations, and the federal minimum wage is still at $7.25. Trump and Republicans have chipped away at the ACA (Obamacare) and have asked the federal courts to declare it unconstitutional.
Folks, it’s time to think: “Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me!”
Joan Sova
Jamestown
Democrats don’t offer a serious alternative
I am not a fan of President Trump, but when I see the other offerings for president it makes me sad. Is that the best we can find on the Democratic side?
During the past three years what I see is a smokescreen on their side to obscure the accomplishments made by President Trump. They objected to his proposed budgets, wouldn’t finance his immigration plans, obstructed ICE at every move, and were critical of everything he proposed on taxes. All under the logo of “doing the people’s work.”
It looks as if they are trying to cover their lack of support for the people they represent. They strike me as the party of NO. In a country of 310 million people, we deserve a better choice.
Frank Cunningham
Greensboro
Trump can do even more harm if he stays
Why must we subject ourselves to impeachment inquiries? Why not wait until next November and let the people decide?
Because the role of Congress, spelled out in the Constitution, is threatened by a wannabe despot. President Trump can do more damage, in a week (see Syria and the ISIS resurgence) than America can afford.
By next year he can:
- Appoint a new Supreme Court justice that the Senate will rush through approval before their power majority dissolves.
- Divulge more intelligence secrets that U.S. intelligence cannot hide from him.
- Continue to lie, never admit an error, nor admit regret — surrounding himself with few confirmed advisers who will challenge his self-esteem.
- Make more secret deals with power mongers of the world — his role models — that serve his personal interests.
- Throw more (U.S., not Mexican) money into the “wall” that he’ll build to protect us from the “undesirable” immigrants (unlike those immigrants who were our ancestors).
- Interpret the law, as he sees fit, to protect himself from “illegal” investigations.
- Lead us into a war to distract from his political problems at home.
We may be forced to endure, but we cannot afford, another Trump year.
Phil Koch
Greensboro
Don’t rake and discard all leaves in your yard
Greensboro residents ought to think twice about rushing to get their fallen leaves to the curb. It is particularly annoying to see “professional” landscapers disregarding the city’s guidelines and blowing leaves into the streets.
The compost the city makes from yard waste is excellent, but by leaving some of the leaves around the bases of our trees and in our flower beds, we can allow them to turn into compost in place, benefiting our yards and our fellow creatures who dwell there.
There are little wild residents, including the beautiful luna moth, fireflies, toads and some bees and butterflies, that need the shelter of leaf litter to make it through the winter.
The trees, shrubs and perennials also benefit from a blanket of fallen leaves as their feet, returning nutrients to the soil, retaining moisture and insulating them from extreme temperatures.
So keep some of those leaves.
Deborah Staves
Greensboro
School parents need to be more involved
Bravo to Frank Hall! He is spot on with his letter ((Nov. 14) concerning “parental apathy” being a great problem that adds to the problems our teachers face.
If only these parents would recognize a few changes at home it could make a world of difference for their children.
Deborah Weithofer
High Point
