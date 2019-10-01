Youth should think before scolding elders
Along with other adults, I grow weary of platitudes about climate change and accusations of “why don’t you do something?” from very young people.
The “something” that has already been done by their elders is not to be scorned: Millions of people worldwide have been lifted from dire poverty by the industry of people living in free-market economies. More people worldwide are now middle-class than at any time in human history.
Few can deny that prosperity has brought serious problems. Our stalled leadership perhaps needs youth’s sense of urgency.
But young activists who scold their elders take for granted a world of heated and air-conditioned homes and cars, abundant food in all seasons, hot water on demand, airplane travel, free elementary and high school educations, television, and now, instant access to information via cellphones and computers. Most have known no other life.
If these innocents and the New Green Dealers were willing to give up any one of those necessities in order to reduce carbon emissions, then we could begin a serious conversation.
Young people raised in previously unimagined comfort are not necessarily the most astute analysts of these grave and complicated problems.
Barbara Baillet Moran
Greensboro
Republicans deceive with Medicaid plan
Hostages often become grateful to their captors for small, calculated acts of kindness.
Experiencing this “Stockholm Syndrome,” prisoners see their tormentors not as the creators of their misery, but as givers of relief.
N.C. House Republicans seem to be trying to establish such a relationship with voters, taking things away and giving smaller versions back as “gifts.”
Gov. Cooper’s proposed budget was more generous in its allocations for schools, teachers and infrastructure than is the reduced House version, which the governor subsequently vetoed.
Republicans boast that the smaller allocations in their budget are “fiscally responsible.” They do not mention that they themselves reduced the available funding by tucking into their budget yet another tax cut for corporations, which in North Carolina already pay taxes at a lower rate than do families earning $20,000 or less per year.
The most deceptive GOP behavior, however, has been over health care.
After countless misleading statements about the unreliability of federal funding for Medicaid expansion, Republicans are now promoting HB 655, a bill that wraps those same federal dollars inside a renamed, less efficient, costlier administrative package they will doubtless smilingly tell us is “better than Obamacare.”
David Hammond
Greensboro
Media have slanted coverage of Trump
For three years of the Donald Trump presidency, by my estimate, 90-plus % of mainstream media reports on President Trump have contained some element of unsubstantiated innuendo, out-of-context half-truths, mischaracterizations, false interpretations or total, unretracted fabrications.
Time and again overstating a case later shown to be a nothing burger. This coverage is not just slanted or biased reporting, but some media behaving like a full-on, proactive, fully complicit Democratic mouthpiece.
They tabulate “Trump lies” while their whole Trump narrative is the most cunning and insidious lie of all. Now with their credibility in shreds we are supposed to believe hysterical reporting of some demanded investigation of Joe Biden?
Same playbook. Just plug in the latest hit job.
Has the sky really fallen this time? Well, the Democrats and media are not off to a great start in convincing me that it has.
First Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff lies before a U.S. House of Representatives committee in falsely citing and then exaggerating the Ukraine call transcript and the complicit media fails to report it.
Except for your true believers, we aren’t as dumb as you think.
William Warner
High Point
Trump supporters need to see the truth
Mr. Trump said about the Zelensky call, “No quid pro quo.” His Republican allies in Congress repeat the false claims.
It doesn’t matter to them that the facts clearly refute their claims. For political purposes they want people to believe their lies, and Mr. Trump’s lies.
This is what happens in Russia and other dictatorships where the governments want you to believe their lies. All the dictators present themselves as men of the people and scorn the media.
Only they tell the truth; not the media and others who oppose them.
But the truth does matter. So, all you current Trump supporters, don’t continue to support this man, or his Republican allies in Congress.
We can’t let ourselves go down the path of Russia and other dictatorships, which is where we’re headed with these people in charge of our national government.
It’s time to stand up for your country — if you want to keep it democratic and free.
Gary Parker
Archdale
