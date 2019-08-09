Donald Trump is anything but racist
Regarding the letter by Jim Dye (Aug. 5): Most of the time, I can read these letters and shake my head and go on, but comparing Trump to George Wallace? There is absolutely no comparison. Wallace was a self-avowed racist; President Trump does not just say that he’s not, he shows us he is not racist by his actions. He supports Israel. He disagrees with abortion on demand.
Our president is an American, and he loves America and its people! Why are journalist not reporting the invading caravans marching in with flags of Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala waving? Are these individuals clamoring to become Americans? I think not!
I thank God we have a president who knows exactly what they are and is trying to protect Americans.
Recognize the truth: The Democratic Party has no love for America nor a desire to keep it safe. Build that wall!
Diane Parnell
Reidsville
The writer is chair of the Rockingham County Republican Party.
Let’s not pass up Medicaid expansion
Some considerations concerning Medicaid expansion in North Carolina:
HB 655, (“NC Health Care for Working Families”) designed as a compromise to provide Medicaid expansion, has a work requirement. While this may gain support of legislators who don’t want to provide benefits to loafers watching TV all day, it may prove administratively cumbersome to deal with itinerant laborers with frequent employment status changes.
U.S. District Court Judge James E. Boasberg has struck down work requirements in Medicaid expansion in Kentucky, Arkansas and New Hampshire. A court challenge in North Carolina seems inevitable. Meanwhile, HB 655 continues to be on the House calendar daily, without coming to a vote.
George Washington University studied economic and employment benefits of Medicaid expansion in 2014 and updated it this June, showing county breakdowns. Guilford County would benefit by adding 1,779 jobs in 2020, 2,504 in 2021 and 2,706 in 2022, as well as 25,781 new enrollees in 2020, 32,300 in 2021 and 35,194 in 2022. Statewide new federal funds would total $2.8 billion in 2019, $4.7 billion in 2022. Hospital uncompensated care would decline, taking pressure off stressed rural hospitals and reducing cost shifting to patients with private health insurance and their premiums. We shouldn’t pass on these jobs, enrollees and funds.
Richard J. Rosen, M.D.
Greensboro
State Health plan changes limit choices
My husband has health insurance through his employer, UNCG; i.e., he’s on the State Health Plan. Now, thanks to Republican State Treasurer Dale Folwell and the Republican-controlled legislature’s concern with cost over care, my family is facing ugly realities. Either we’ll have to try to scrape up extra money to pay the outrageous out-of-network costs SHP demands, or my husband will lose the doctor he has had for the past five years and we will have to try to find someone — anyone — who’s still part of the newly severely constricted SHP network.
I see the same doctor my husband does but, luckily for me, I’m covered by Medicare so there will be no break in the continuity of my care and no extra out-of-network costs for our family to bear.
Here’s what I hope: The next time some Republican politician tries to tell you that Medicare for All is a bad idea because it will limit your health care choices and cost way too much, think about what those same Republicans are putting more than half a million state employees and their families through now.
Christina Peterson
Greensboro
Another banner year for Wyndham tourney
Our community owes Mark Brazil and his team a big “thank you” for hosting a great Wyndham Championship. A special thank-you also to the hundreds of volunteers who gave of their time to help make the event so special. The tournament gives the world a view of what a great place Greensboro is.
Thank you, Wyndham Worldwide, BB&T and Lincoln Financial for your generous support of the tournament. Think of all the moving parts that need to come together to make it a success. It was done to perfection!
Jim Melvin
Greensboro
The writer is president of the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation.
Republican policies are costing U.S. lives
The Republican Party gets millions of dollars from the National Rifle Association and the pharmaceutical industry in order to elect Republicans. Republicans control the Senate and the presidency. There is no gun control due to this. A mentally ill person can buy a gun and semi-automatic weapons are allowed (anyone need a machine gun for hunting or protection?). There is no relief from terribly high drug costs and poor people have to choose between food and the drugs that are keeping them alive.
Does anyone have an estimate of how many deaths can be attributed to these Republican Party policies?
Jack Mooney
Greensboro