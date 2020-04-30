#MeToo crowd, Dems go silent on Joe Biden
That hissing sound you hear is the air going out of the #MeToo balloon. It’s open season once more against powerless women by powerful men like Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby and Jeffrey Epstein. The declarations of the #MeToo movement that all women have the right to be heard and believed now crumble in the face of their silence in response to allegations against Joe Biden.
This was their opportunity to demonstrate that they could hold all men accountable, no matter the political party. The issue is not whether allegations against Biden are true or not, but whether the #MeToo movement, the Democrats and the media will ask the same hard questions of Biden that were asked of Justice Kavanaugh. If Biden is innocent, a thorough examination would only advance the cause for all women.
Instead, #MeToo and the female vice presidential contenders are falling on their swords for the sake of defeating President Trump. How gleefully they went after Kavanaugh. Now the hypocritical silence is deafening. So, have women been betrayed by the #MeToo Democrats and the media and are they now less safe? Not really. It was always phony — just about politics and power. Now everybody knows it.
William Warner
High Point
Trump has benefited even his opponents
In response Tom Murray( letter, April 29): You think that all of the president’s electorate voted for him due to “The Apprentice”? We voted for him because he wasn’t a career politician. He has made this country prosper and I’m sure you have benefited as well, whether it be your own business or your investments. The president can’t be bought and he fights for us daily. If you have benefited even by a little, I would say you are a hypocrite.
Jay Brabham
Franklinville
Trump’s latest outrage was also dangerous
Mr. Trump, are you serious? Your most recent thought on coping with COVID-19 is to have Americans ingest or inject Lysol into their bodies? Poison control centers are experiencing a spike in calls related to chemical poisoning, with some locations citing a 40% increase. And no, it is clear and evident that you were not sarcastically speaking to the media; you were addressing the experts on stage with you.
I pity those experts as they continue to try to provide this administration and our citizenry with the very best advice while having to measure every word so as to not cross, much less humiliate, this narcissistic president. As Americans die, he boasts about all he is doing, his television and Facebook ratings, and how he is the greatest! Well, if Trump supporters don’t see the light by now, let them line up and get their medicine. As for everyone else, I hope you plan to line up at the polls in November to vote out a president who cannot provide leadership at any level, especially in this critical period in our history.
Robert Handlon
Greensboro
COVID-19 is not the only crisis we face
We are scrambling right now to cope with COVID-19 and the recession that follows. Scrambling, because we were unprepared, without a reliable supply chain, without a strategy for moving resources from one place to another, without much of what was needed. Right now I’m reading “The Uninhabitable Earth” by David Wallace-Wells. He writes that we have done as much damage to the planet and its ability to sustain human life since Al Gore published his first book on climate than was done in all of the centuries that came before. Let that sink in. Yet again, we are not doing what is needed to lessen the certain impacts of climate change or to get a significant degree of control over it. That, despite the huge variety of things we could be doing, especially at the federal level.
Yes, much attention needs to be paid now to the economy and the virus. At the same time, we must act on the climate crisis. Let your members of Congress know you expect them to act for a healthy, fiscally sound and environmentally sustainable world. Or, in November, vote for those who will.
Ellen Van Velsor
Greensboro
Politics are driving decisions, not experts
When wrestling with issues of national importance such as the coronavirus, policymakers must seek guidance from experts. Elected legislators, for the most part, do not have the experience and knowledge to make informed decisions on their own. Which brings me to a concern over how the Trump administration is staffed and makes its decisions. If we look at the trajectory of expertise surrounding the president, we’ve seen a shift from relatively knowledgeable and qualified people to individuals whose most important qualification is loyalty to the president. When coupled with a president who prefers to rely on his gut rather than the advice of experts, this can lead to less-than-ideal decisions.
Making matters worse is the heavy weight of politics on decisions. When the scales are tipped toward the best political interests of the president rather than of the people, the nation suffers.
Jim Fisher
Jamestown
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.