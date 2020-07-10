Police kill because they have permission
American police have permission to kill.
They kill more than 1,000 people every year (Washington Post), and we exonerate them. In 15 years a total of only 35 officers have been convicted of any crime (NBC News).
“We” are mayors, city council members, chiefs of police, state bureaus of investigation, district attorneys and juries. We give the police permission to kill because we are afraid of “them” and what “they” will do if the police are not allowed to use violence and humiliation to control “them.”
Our culture, our movies, our television ... all tell us that Wild West sheriffs and city police are supposed to be violent and are supposed to kill the “bad guys,” and anybody they kill must be a “bad guy.”
Blah-blah speeches and reports and policies have no effect whatsoever. Until we revoke the license to kill, until we stop condoning and excusing police killing, until we criminally prosecute police who are killers, the killing will go on.
Anyone who is in denial and says that the police do not have permission to kill is part of the culture and part of the system that continues to give them that permission.
Samuel Johnson
Greensboro
Here’s how we should reopen schools safely
Gov. Cooper:
We all agree that kids need to be in school and parents want to work to support our families. The notion that parents work an A-Day/B-Day, etc. schedule is not realistic, nor is an earlier August restart.
As a high school counselor in Greensboro, I’d like to propose that we return to school Tuesday after Labor Day, Sept. 8, skip Veterans Day and take an abbreviated Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 26 and 27 (even consider having school on Friday).
This would allow school to be in session for 57 straight days.
By abbreviating the Thanksgiving break, we discourage people from long-distance travelling, so we slow down the spread of COVID-19.
I’d then propose an abbreviated winter/Christmas holiday, maybe just a week. Again, let’s cut down on the potential spread due to travel.
I also believe a campaign, “Back To Class With A Mask,” should be implemented by diverse civic leaders across the state to encourage mask-wearing with the goal to return to school safely and improve our economy could unify people across our state.
As we acknowledge the value of wearing masks for our family and our economy, we could really gather some momentum here.
Keep up the good work for our state, Governor.
Kelly Evans
Greensboro
Bonuses not to shoot? You are kidding, right?
Regarding “Incentives could reduce shootings” by Lucia De Ratmiroff (letter, June 25):
Some naïve ideas have appeared on this page over the years, but her twofold response to police shootings takes the cake.
One is counting days without a police shooting just as industry counts days without injuries.
Of what value is this measure?
Officers on the street faced with life-or-death situations that may occur at any time are not the same as industrial workers who routinely work in safer environments. Days without police shootings cannot in any way be compared to days without industrial injuries.
The second is paying a bonus to officers for not shooting people. “Police would have a monetary incentive to think before shooting (to do the right thing),” she writes.
Officers, already overloaded with information when facing the decision to shoot, should not have to consider a “bounty” for not pulling the trigger. No sane officer will think, “I will get paid a bounty if I do not shoot.”
Officers who have to be paid “incentives” to “do the right thing” should not be officers.
This letter is Exhibit A for why we let professionals govern police tactics and why some letters belong on the comics page, not the editorial page.
Charles A. Jones
Greensboro
Trump’s got nerve to call Biden senile
You’ve got to love the Trump campaign’s efforts to paint former Vice President Joe Biden as senile.
This from a president who suggests shining a light into some bodily orifice or ingesting disinfectant as a COVID-19 cure.
I’m 70 now and, like Biden, I verbally meander around looking for the right word now and then. Unlike Trump, when Joe does finish his sentences, the words are not those of a bully, a racist or an ignorant, hate-mongering conspiracy theorist.
Fellow seniors unite. Vote Joe.
M. Craig Fuller
High Point
Terry Johnson isn’t first sheriff to say no
In answer to Kevin Reilly’s letter (“Sheriff shirks duties and oversteps bounds,” June 30):
Since when did Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson become the sole arbiter of what laws will be enforced ?
Answer: The same time when Danny Rogers (Guilford County) and Garry McFadden (Mecklenburg County) decided that they would not enforce immigration laws.
Funny how that works.
J.P. Lester
Reidsville
