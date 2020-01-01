Being a bad Christian is not impeachable
To Pastor Emeritus John M. Buchanan of the Fourth Presbyterian Church of Chicago (column, Dec. 26):
I generally agree with your evaluation, your judgment, of President Trump’s personal behavior. It’s certainly not the best example of a good Christian lifestyle.
However, I take exception to your personal opinions relative to the Christian Today publication and its present editor’s comments on President Trump. You state that Trump’s comment that Christianity Today is a “left wing” publication “is not remotely true.” With all respect, sir, you’re wrong.
Yes, the Rev. Billy Graham did years ago found Christianity Today, to counter your (as you state) “progressive” Christian Center liberal publication. As has occurred over the years to so many formerly fine moderate-to-conservative organizations and publications (the Ford Foundation, many of our mainline denominations, the media, our school systems, etc.), liberal progressives wrested control from the founders.
Thus, the eventual abandonment and repudiation of Christianity Today by the Billy Graham family and ministry.
Not being a good Christian is not listed in our U.S. Constitution as grounds for impeachment. Otherwise, few of our 45 presidents would have survived their first years in office. And comparing President Trump’s attempt to protect our sovereign borders from illegal invaders to King Herod’s slaughter of all baby boys in Bethlehem defies not only logic but your calling to shepherd us.
Clyde L. Hunt Jr.
Greensboro
‘Cages’ were built on Obama’s watch
I found it entertaining to read the recent letter advising Christian Republicans to check the Bible regarding the proper treatment of children, i.e. not “caging them.”
It appears he is unaware that these so-called “cages” were approved by, built by, and used by the Obama administration starting in 2014-2015.
No letter writers nor media types referred to them as cages during the Obama years, only now. Gee, I wonder why?
Tom Imbus
Browns Summit
Roosevelt, Trump, Reagan a cut above
I’ve seen three presidents in my lifetime — Roosevelt, Reagan and Trump — who all had the same characteristics.
They understood our Constitution. Roosevelt didn’t express shock and sorrow over Pearl Harbor. He called it an outrageous criminal act that would be responded to. America ultimately defeated the Japanese. Reagan told Gorbachev to tear down the wall dividing Germany. It came down. Both Roosevelt and Reagan were blunt and wouldn’t put up with the threatening criminal acts of two enemies.
Today we have a president who has questionable moments, but is tough like Roosevelt and Reagan in dealing with the threats from other countries. He won’t raise taxes to insane levels. He won’t put up with our borders being violated or with trade acts with other nations that would put a wretched jolt into our economy, or with politicians who demand we cease the manufacture of fuels that power our aircraft and automobiles because of their effect on the climate.
What I’ve seen under this man is a country with a prosperous market, fair taxation, a military that will protect our country and is demanding reasonable tough negotiations with any foreign nation. Yes, he is blunt, but he also respects our Creator.
Outside of these three, sadly, I’ve not seen other presidents who would address the “swamp” (the insane money-grabbing politics of both parties).
Ned van Buren
Greensboro
City’s leaf collection efforts appreciated
Cheers for the city workers who remove the large leaf piles we haul to the curb. With persistence and endurance, they have been removing dry leaves and wet leaves, in pleasant sunshine and in cold misty rain.
It seems a never-ending job, and I thank them for their work.
Blanche B. Stevens
Greensboro
