Some lessons from the lockdown in Italy
I am a graduate student at Johns Hopkins University’s campus in Bologna, Italy, who just escaped the stringent lockdown across that country. Some lessons I witnessed in the discomfort of a pandemic:
- Cooperation reigns over panic and resistance. Images of physical altercation over toilet paper at Costco are inconceivable to a nation with strong cohesion. Since medieval times, towns were the central units of the polity and survival depended on residents working together.
- Leadership emerges from the local level and residents entrust local guidance well before the decrees of Rome. National leaders are often tardy and take calculated risks for political expediency. We must build consensus at the closest level instead of awaiting a “strong, central ruler” to direct us.
- Individual actions do affect the course of events. As hard as it is to ask a Milanese to not take a spritz in a crowded bar, there has been limited resistance once the coronavirus proved deadly. Self-isolation is done to protect those most vulnerable and esteemed generations in our society.
The efficacy of U.S. containment will depend on the discipline of each citizen — whether that comes in a Happy Meal or in Italian portions is yet to be seen.
Brandon Peterson
Graham
Panic-buying is both selfish and irrational
Really? Why?
Sane humans, created by God, do not take away from others who are in real need of daily supplies.
It hasn’t snowed. China hasn’t attacked yet (or have they?).
The coronavirus does not give you diarrhea. Coughing, wheezing and fever are the symptoms.
This is not about getting all you can. Think of the families with children and sick folk, etc., before you wipe out all the necessities that others need in your self-absorbed panic of doom.
The majority of citizens in our great USA know better ... shouldn’t you?
Gail Higley
Archdale
Trump failed nation at a critical moment
President Trump often responds like a 10-year-old child. Recently, in tweeting about the need for local and state governments to take action on the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, he said, “Cuomo has to do more.”
New York’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in the absence of federal government leadership, was coordinating regional policy among New York, Connecticut and New Jersey. Also, earlier that day Cuomo said that the federal government, and especially its leadership, must do more about leading states to set consistent policies on battling the coronavirus.
Trump indeed has revealed poor leadership throughout the coronavirus threat. Yes, Mr. President, you are responsible for leading us through a national crisis.
Will you rise to this moment and possibly become a great president? Or not?
Trump failed to provide that leadership for critical weeks, which lacked testing, while the coronavirus continued to spread.
And all Trump could do was resort to these childish retorts and focus on himself and the stock market instead of the American people.
This is who we have sitting at the Resolute desk in the Oval Office, making life-and-death decisions on this pandemic.
This is whom many are depending on ... while others must act to protect us.
Gary Parker
Archdale
Fauci impresses
I nominate Dr. Anthony Fauci as Man of the Year and move that he be so designated by acclimation.
Jim Plyler
Greensboro
Panic shopping is collective stupidity
You know, I sit here and it’s simply amazing to me.
The collective minds that allow fear into their daily lives, and follow the crowds, so to speak, without using their own minds to think through their panic modes, and realize, there are people who actually need to go and get groceries.
The masses are basically selfish. Those who really need to go out and get things can’t due to many who hoard — greedy baby-adults who can’t sit down and plan and think before they act.
Thanks! I will be fine, but you run around, run into other people in the stores, and cause chaos for others.
In time, this will certainly blow over.
How about putting your minds to good use instead of panic shopping?
Sarah Ayers
Kernersville
